"He's really earned the trust" - JJ Redick keeps it 100% real about signing $212,331 guard to Lakers roster amid closing window

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers have a major decision to make with Jordan Goodwin by turning his $212,331 two-way deal into a standard contract. After Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Goodwin will have six games left to play for the Lakers. The 6-foot-45.6 guard has been a huge addition to LA's perimeter defense.

His archetype is exactly what the Lakers looked for in the market as a ball-handler who can shoot the 3-ball and guard the opposing team's best guards. Goodwin has excelled in his role, but the Lakes only have limited spots to offer. JJ Redick was transparent about this situation with Goodwin and where the Lakers stand on offering him a standard contract, saying (via Lakers beat writer Daniel Starkand):

"It's very complicated because he's really earned the trust of the coaching staff. But this is unfortunately the nature of the two-way contracts and having a full roster.

"So again, it's something, similar to Trey (Jemison), we're just gonna manage. I think with guys being out, we can't really afford to have him out of the rotation right now and then we'll see as we get healthy."

Goodwin has averaged 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13 games and two starts for the Lakers. He's shooting 49.3%, including 43.8% from 3. Goodwin has been the perfect 3-and-D addition in a lean stretch for the Lakers, where they have missed several rotation players because of injuries.

Among the younger rotation players, Jordan Goodwin seemingly looks like the most prepared player to bag a playoff roster spot.

How can JJ Redick's Lakers sign Jordan Goodwin?

JJ Redick's Lakers are struggling to assess their options with two-way players like Jordan Goodwin and Trey Jemison III because they have 15 players signed to their roster. They could have opened one roster spot in the Mark Williams trade, but when that deal fell apart, LA was back to 15 roster spots, the maximum allowed during the season and in the playoffs.

The Lakers will have to cut one player under contract to make room for Goodwin if that's who they wish to re-sign. The likeliest option would be Cam Reddish, who initially was favored by JJ Redick but fell out of rotation. Reddish was also in the Williams deal with Dalton Knecht.

