"He’s a really tough guy, not afraid to stick his nose in the play defensively" - Steve Kerr outlines what he expects from Golden State Warriors' summer acquisition and former NBA champion

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has some great expectations from Donte DiVincenzo this upcoming season. The Dubs will hope to see the former Sacramento Kings guard further bolster their roster strength.

Coming off a title run, the Golden State Warriors find themselves at the top once again. Becoming one of the most successful NBA dynasties in recent years, the Warriors can attribute their success to several reasons.

They have flourished under Steve Kerr's free-flowing offensive system. With players such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson being given the freedom to let loose, the system itself gives every player the best opportunity to score.

However, to build upon this, the Warriors' front office has done a great job of acquiring players who would best complement the system. In this regard, Donte DiVincenzo's arrival has been rated well.

Steve Kerr viewed the signing as a positive one as he outlined his expectations of the youngster. DiVincenzo is likely to come off the bench. However, he will have to work hard to earn time on the floor.

When asked how DiVincenzo can earn more time to play, Kerr said:

"Good shooting, good 3-point shooting, playmaking, a kind of secondary ball-handler playmaking in the pick-and-roll. Tough defense. He’s a really tough guy, not afraid to stick his nose in the play defensively, take a charge, box out."

While outlining his expectations for the youngster, Kerr said:

“He just needs to be himself. There’s a reason we signed him. We really like him as a player, and we think he’s a great fit.”

After a stop in Sacramento, Donte DVincenzo is happy to be back in an environment he believes he can thrive in. "I'm having a lot of fun coming to work every day."

With the Warriors training camp underway, Donte DiVincenzo hopes to get familiar with the team. With the guard's positive outlook on playing with the team, the Golden State Warriors will also hope to see some production out of him moving forward.

Donte DiVincenzo could be a significant contributor in Steve Kerr's system

Donte DiVincenzo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

Donte DiVincenzo garnered a lot of attention for his skills in college. After a rather impressive run at Villanova, DiVincenzo became a valuable asset in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the guard missed time due to a serious knee injury in the 2021 playoffs, he still played a huge role in the Bucks team. After ending last season with the Sacramento Kings, the 25-year old is in a much better setting this upcoming season.

DiVincenzo is a top-notch player coming off the bench. As a sharpshooter, he can seamlessly fit into the Golden State Warriors' system. Having shot 33.9% from beyond the arc last season, the guard could see his numbers improve drastically in Steve Kerr's system.

Donte DiVincenzo can really play. Has some shooting versatility, can run the occasional PnR, capable passer, awesome nail defender and adept at breaking up handoffs. +2.77 PIPM this year, 29th overall:





But more than his shooting, his ability to clamp down on the defensive end will be of value.

With Gary Payton II leaving this season, the Golden State Warriors needed a solid perimeter defender to fill in for Payton. In this regard, DiVincenzo is a great replacement.

This is absolutely stellar defense from Donte DiVincenzo

