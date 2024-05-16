“He's robbing the Celtics” - NBA fans in splits amid reports of Jaylen Brown bagging $369,000 bonus for reaching Eastern Conference finals

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 during Wednesday's Game 5 second-round playoff clash. In doing so, they secured a 4-1 series victory, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. The relatively easy win earned Brown a sizeable contract bonus, sparking entertaining NBA fan reactions.

Brown had an off night in Game 5, tallying 11 points on 44.4% shooting. However, it proved inconsequential, as the No. 1-seeded Celtics cruised to a 15-point home win over an undermanned Cleveland team missing its top player, Donovan Mitchell. The five-time All-Star was sidelined for a second straight contest due to a left calf strain.

With its victory, Boston improved to 8-2 in the playoffs, experiencing little resistance thus far. This year's East finals berth marks its third consecutive. Meanwhile, Brown is set to appear in his sixth conference finals in eight seasons.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the three-time All-Star will receive a whopping $369,000 bonus for doing so.

In the offseason, Jaylen Brown signed a historic five-year supermax contract extension worth up to $303.7 million, which kicks in next season. So, upon his latest bonus, several fans on X/Twitter remarked about the rich getting richer.

"He’s already the highest-paid player in the league. [The] Celtics [are] just spoiling these players," @Kwintarget said.

"Isn't he getting $300 million already??" @Sudharsan_ak said.

"Gotta love those incentives. That’s crazy money," @xDcentric said.

Some even went as far as to suggest that Brown is scamming Boston.

"He's robbing the Celtics," @LeCap623 said.

However, others defended Brown, noting that he deserves his bonus.

"Worth every penny," @CelticsPost said.

"Well deserved, Jaylen Brown," @NevaMiss24 said.

Jaylen Brown on Celtics clinching third consecutive conference finals appearance

After Boston clinched its third straight East finals berth, Jaylen Brown touched on the accomplishment's magnitude.

The 27-year-old expressed gratitude to be a part of a winning organization like the Celtics. However, he noted that it's too early to celebrate, as his squad still has its sights set on winning an NBA championship.

"It's a blessing, honestly, to be a part of winning," Brown said. "It's been a great journey so far, but we're not done yet, so we just gotta keep going."

Through 10 postseason outings, Brown is averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals per game on 55.4% shooting. He and the Celtics will await the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers' second-round playoff series.

