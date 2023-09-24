"He's a robot" - $450000000-worth Kevin Hart once hilariously roasted Steph Curry for having "mechanical s**t" in his arms

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. The veteran point guard has changed how teams view the 3-point line and has been a vital part of the 3-point movement in basketball worldwide. Over the last decade, Curry has also helped the Golden State Warriors to four championships.

However, superstar comedian Kevin Hart — who has a net worth of $450 million —believes he knows why Curry is such an elite shooter: because he's a robot.

Hart's wild claim came following the 2016 NBA All-Star weekend in Toronto. Hart said that Curry showed him his arm, and wires, and mechanical s*** were under his sleeve.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, Curry could have just been dealing with an injury, but that's far too easy of an explanation for one of the funniest men on the planet.

"People, I didn't wanna tell you this, but I have no choice," Hart said.

"All-Star weekend in Toronto, Steph Curry, he says 'Kevin, come here,' he lifts up his arm. The man had mechanical s*** in his arm. Wires and s***. He's a robot. He not real."

Curry has been an elite shooter in his illusttious career. The 35-year-old guard has also suffered multiple injuries during his tenure in the NBA.

As such, it's difficult to imagine Curry being a robot, especially with how he contorts his body when finishing around the rim.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Steph Curry has destroyed the game

Steph Curry's incredible perimeter scoring and ability to hit shots both off the catch and dribble have led teams trying to produce their version of Golden State's 3-point-heavy offense.

More and more players entering the NBA have deep shooting range, and even big men have evolved to play on the perimeter.

However, former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal doesn't believe that the change has been in the best interests of the NBA.

In a 2021 episode on the "All The Smoke" podcast, O'Neal discussed why Curry has revolutionized as well as destroyed the NBA.

"Steph Curry is messing the game up. I’m on the internet now. I see a bunch of little kids dribbling, shooting 100-footers. But he's doing something for them, he’s giving them a chance.

O'Neal continued

"The other day, I talked about Rudy Gobert making $200 million, and people thought I was hating. But it's a given that big guys like Duncan Robinson, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki are giving them a chance. If you work hard, this is the bridge you can make."

"It's all about watching these guys and learning from them. Steph is probably the most influential player when it comes to the little people."

There have been countless debates regarding the NBA's movement toward more perimeter-based offense and how it generates less excitement for fans in the stadium and watching at home.

However, Curry has proven that if you have elite shooters on your roster who commit to solid off-ball cutting, it can be a viable recipe for a championship run.