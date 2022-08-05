“He’s a savage for what he said, because that’s some real s**t” - Former NBA champion reacts to Jerry West’s recent comments, says today’s point guards are way more elite than the yesteryear's point guards

LA Lakers legend Jerry West has found himself in the spotlight after exchanges with former NBA player JJ Redick throughout the offseason. It all started when Redick downplayed the competition level of some of the league's past greats. West responded to Redick, getting the attention of current and former players.

The beef drew the attention of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has always been a student of the game. On the "Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward was joined by Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma. The two talked about how it's unfair to compare various eras. Kuzma brought up West's comments, saying:

"It makes no sense, because, like, you cannot compare the '60s, and granted, I did see what Jerry West said. And I love Jerry West. He's an OG, and he's a savage for what he said, because that's some real s**t. You know what I mean. ... I'm not trying to disrespect nobody, but, like, the point guards of today are unbelievably talented.

"They're way more elite than any point guard in the history of any, like, you know what I'm saying from an athletic standpoint, man. Granted, you know Magic Johnson. Yes, he's coming in this area, and he's whooping a** straight up. Isiah Thomas, he's whooping a**; you know what I mean. Allen Iverson.

"It's all relative, so you're just thieving the joy out of a lot of things when you just compare, and you want to, like, do that. Like, it doesn't make no sense."

West has been one of the most influential players in the game. The NBA icon has built a reputation as one of the top players and executives in league history.

Kyle Kuzma praises Jerry West's comments

NBA and LA Lakers legend Jerry West at 2022 NBA Summer League

Kyle Kuzma explained why he praised Jerry West's comments. Kuzma talked about how drastic the changes have been in the NBA throughout the years, noting how today's point guards are so much more athletic.

Kuzma spotlighted legendary point guards like Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Allen Iverson. The Wizards forward said that, despite changes in styles of play, those legends would dominate in any era.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via



Jerry West on J.J. Redick’s comments saying Bob Cousy played against “plumbers and firemen.”(via @SiriusXMNBA Jerry West on J.J. Redick’s comments saying Bob Cousy played against “plumbers and firemen.” 😳(via @SiriusXMNBA) https://t.co/ZJmRMyrxxv

The back-and-forth between West and JJ Redick has gotten the attention of fans. For now, it looks as if West will get the last laugh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far