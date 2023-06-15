“He's saying his horses can wait” – Nikola Jokic changing his mind about Nuggets’ championship parade had NBA fans reacting hilariously

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic took part in the team's NBA championship victory parade on Thursday after originally saying that he would not attend. Known for his love of horses and his eagerness to return to his home in Serbia, Jokic initially expressed his desire to skip the parade and attend to his beloved equine friends preparing for a race on Sunday.

Yet one can observe that the delight and rejoicing linked to the Nuggets' success have greatly impacted the two-time MVP.

Addressing the roaring crowd at the parade rally, Jokic acknowledged his previous remarks about wanting to go home but said that things have changed. The enigmatic center's brief words spoke volumes and left fans thrilled.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade, but I f--king want to stay on parade. This is the best." -Jokić 🤣 "You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade, but I f--king want to stay on parade. This is the best." -Jokić 🤣👏 https://t.co/6G1kxqYDFH

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

44 @MOBBIN44 @BleacherReport When Jokić comes home smelling like a parade @BleacherReport When Jokić comes home smelling like a parade 😭😭😭 https://t.co/T2j2jxZ93V

Kyrie @CarriedLeBron @BleacherReport he’s still putting up the “i dont care” gimmick holy cringe @BleacherReport he’s still putting up the “i dont care” gimmick holy cringe 😭

Not Jake 🥷🏻 @CincyHub @BleacherReport He was probably disappointed by the word parade because he thought it was like this @BleacherReport He was probably disappointed by the word parade because he thought it was like this https://t.co/3SrvHnKpUD

🦁👑💯 @LyonGives @BleacherReport Nahhh that's cap we know bro want's to get home to his horses @BleacherReport Nahhh that's cap we know bro want's to get home to his horses 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4M2vN5t0R2

Tarik @TarRonPol @BleacherReport Nah wait did the Denver fans just make Jokic care?? @BleacherReport Nah wait did the Denver fans just make Jokic care??

Nuggets fans must have been thrilled with Jokic's whimsical reversal that brings to mind Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic line, "I'm not leaving!" from "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The championship parade was a raucous affair filled with jubilation. Coach Mike Malone was in high spirits, while Bruce Brown and several other players took part shirtless. The atmosphere was electric as the team and an estimated 500,000 enthusiastic fans reveled in celebration.

Nikola Jokic's family graces championship parade

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic's presence at the Nuggets' championship parade in Denver was made even more special by the presence of his family. Despite his comments about his eagerness to leave Denver, the Serbian superstar couldn't hide his happiness as he celebrated the team's victory alongside his wife, Natalija, and their daughter, Ognjena.

Captured in a photo shared by Natalija, Jokic beamed with joy while holding the Larry O'Brien championship trophy on the team bus. The family, dressed in Nuggets attire, walked through the streets of downtown Denver, ready to join in the parade festivities.

Denver Nuggets Victory Parade

Natalija looked stunning in a stylish blue Nuggets jacket and jeans, while little Ognjena stole hearts with her adorable yellow T-shirt and Nike sneakers. The Jokic family's presence added a touch of warmth and togetherness to the celebration.

The NBA Finals victory against the Miami Heat marked a historic moment for the Nuggets, and Natalija shared a celebratory family photo on Instagram, commemorating the team's first championship.

The Jokic family's participation in the parade was a testament to their support and shared joy in the monumental achievement.

