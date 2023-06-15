“He's saying his horses can wait” – Nikola Jokic changing his mind about Nuggets’ championship parade had NBA fans reacting hilariously

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic took part in the team's NBA championship victory parade on Thursday after originally saying that he would not attend. Known for his love of horses and his eagerness to return to his home in Serbia, Jokic initially expressed his desire to skip the parade and attend to his beloved equine friends preparing for a race on Sunday.
Yet one can observe that the delight and rejoicing linked to the Nuggets' success have greatly impacted the two-time MVP.
Addressing the roaring crowd at the parade rally, Jokic acknowledged his previous remarks about wanting to go home but said that things have changed. The enigmatic center's brief words spoke volumes and left fans thrilled.
Nuggets fans must have been thrilled with Jokic's whimsical reversal that brings to mind Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic line, "I'm not leaving!" from "The Wolf of Wall Street."
The championship parade was a raucous affair filled with jubilation. Coach Mike Malone was in high spirits, while Bruce Brown and several other players took part shirtless. The atmosphere was electric as the team and an estimated 500,000 enthusiastic fans reveled in celebration.
Nikola Jokic's family graces championship parade
Nikola Jokic's presence at the Nuggets' championship parade in Denver was made even more special by the presence of his family. Despite his comments about his eagerness to leave Denver, the Serbian superstar couldn't hide his happiness as he celebrated the team's victory alongside his wife, Natalija, and their daughter, Ognjena.
Captured in a photo shared by Natalija, Jokic beamed with joy while holding the Larry O'Brien championship trophy on the team bus. The family, dressed in Nuggets attire, walked through the streets of downtown Denver, ready to join in the parade festivities.
Natalija looked stunning in a stylish blue Nuggets jacket and jeans, while little Ognjena stole hearts with her adorable yellow T-shirt and Nike sneakers. The Jokic family's presence added a touch of warmth and togetherness to the celebration.
The NBA Finals victory against the Miami Heat marked a historic moment for the Nuggets, and Natalija shared a celebratory family photo on Instagram, commemorating the team's first championship.
The Jokic family's participation in the parade was a testament to their support and shared joy in the monumental achievement.