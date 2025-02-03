"He's as shocked as we all are" - Ex-Mavericks forward reveals Mark Cuban's initial reaction to stunning Luka Doncic trade

Less than two years after selling his controlling stake in the franchise, Mark Cuban has witnessed the Dallas Mavericks go through a massive change. Following this weekend's blockbuster trade, one former player relayed the conversation he had with the team's longtime owner.

In a move that still has many fans and analysts stunned, the Mavericks made the decision to trade their former franchise player Luka Doncic. They've shipped him to the LA Lakers in exchange for All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back Monday morning, Chandler Parsons talked about the Mavericks' blockbuster trade. He said he texted Mark Cuban in amazement, and the billionaire entrepreneur was also stunned.

"I texted him and I said I'm so confused," Parsons said. "He wrote back that makes two of us. So that kind of tells you right there he wasn't involved."

Parsons has a lot of connections to Cuban and the Mavericks, as Dallas was one of his stops in his playing career. He played in 127 games for the franchise over a two-year span from 2014-2016.

While Cuban sold his controlling stake in the franchise, he is still a minority owner of the Mavericks. However, recent reports indicate he isn't fully involved in the day-to-day basketball activities.

Patrick Beverley pulls up old Mark Cuban clip following Luka Doncic trade

When it comes to owners in the NBA, few in history have been as engaged and involved as Mark Cuban. Amid the Luka Doncic trade, one former player brought back a noteworthy clip that's fitting for the moment.

Towards the end of his NBA career, Patrick Beverley joined the vast group of current and former players to enter the world of podcasting. Among the people he's had the chance to speak with on his show is Cuban.

While reacting to the Doncic trade on X (formerly Twitter), Beverley pulled up a snippet from his episode with Mark Cuban. In the clip, the longtime owner said some trades have been so hard on him in the past that they've brought him to tears.

"Trades is the hardest," Cuban said. "Trades is hard, I've cried when I've traded somebody. Guys that are really really close to me, particularly early on."

Doncic is among the many players Cuban has grown close to over the years. This trade led to many bringing up an old quote of his that he would choose the star guard over his own wife if forced to choose.

No longer the majority owner of the Mavs, there is little Cuban can do now. He'll have to focus on the future of the franchise, which now falls on the shoulders of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

