“He’s showing these kids how to really get it done, man, in such a classy way and such a real way” - Darvin Ham says LeBron James is a rare commodity, says he resonates with him

New LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham described LeBron James as a "rare commodity" In a recent interview. Ham believes James is a positive role model.

Ham said:

“(LeBron’s) showing these kids how to really get it done, man, in such a classy way and such a real way.”

New Lakers coach views LeBron James in great light

LeBron James has always been a leader on and off the court. On multiple occasions, he's called shots and plays after the whistle, or stood beside the youth on his team to explain to them what to do. James has made sure to have his success roll into the players on his squad.

The basketball world has known that for quite some time; it is not news.

But what is news is the Lakers' new coach terming LeBron’s nature as a "rare commodity." This was a public backing of his superstar, and while most assumed their relationship would be of good nature going forward, this secures the notion.

James and Darvin Ham have history. They have actually played against one another. For Ham to know both sides of LeBron, being an opponent of his, and now his coach, should benefit the direction of their relationship.

Having rapport with the biggest entity on the team will allow other players to respect him and contribute to the unit as a whole.

For Ham to focus his comments on what James does for the kids is another notch of positivity. James is active in many organizations and foundations that provide opportunities to all communities. For the new coach to acknowledge these things says a lot about Ham.

It shows Ham cares about the true nature of his players and peers. It also shows that he is able to see what matters and what should and should not be spoken about. His comments about Russell Westbrook since he joined the organization have not included a single negative sentiment.

Ham is someone who truly believes in the entity that is the LA Lakers.

James and company are probably going to stay the same for next year, unless Westbrook gets traded. Ham seems offset at the idea of ridding the Lakers of Westbrook, so the squad may return relatively similar to last season.

At least this time around, the Lakers will have a fresh coach who seems to be fired up with inspiration and the opportunity he has been given. Players will thrive off that energy, especially players like Westbrook.

If Anthony Davis can smooth out his injuries and Westbrook can meld with the chemistry, James might have a contending unit next season.

Ham seems to be as fired up to coach as James is to play, and that may bring the excitement back into Los Angeles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far