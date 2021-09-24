"He's slimmed up" - LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on LeBron James' physique heading into the 2021-22 NBA Season 

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has lauded LeBron James for his fitness ahead of the legend's 19th NBA campaign. One of the most well-known reasons for his longevity has been his fitness. He works vigorously every offseason to be in the best shape before a new league campaign.

The 2021-22 NBA season is no different. LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka recently said that LeBron James has been working hard on his physique and is 'slimmed up'. Here's what Pelinka said about James on Thursday during a preseason presser:

“I think the thing that stands out is his fitness level, and he’s slimmed up. I think ... we all know LeBron studies the greats, and he adds things into his game, and I think going into this stage of his career, he’s made a decision to come back a little bit leaner, and I think that’s going to translate in explosiveness and quickness.”

LeBron James will be 37 by the end of the year. He is striving to have another MVP-caliber season to prove that he is still the best player in the league. James staying healthy for a long stretch will be key to the LA Lakers' hopes of winning the Championship.

Do LeBron James and LA Lakers have what it takes to make a run at the NBA championship?

LeBron James looks on during an NBA game.

Having acquired players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among other veterans, the LA Lakers are the hot favorites to lift the NBA title. However, not everyone thinks so. The Lakers have the oldest squad in the entire league. Moreover, Westbrook's addition to the team has been questioned by many.

LeBron James and the former OKC Thunder guard are two ball-dominant players who have always been alphas in their respective teams. Many feel that could create problems for the Lakers. Nevertheless, James and Westbrook have been working out together frequently. Videos have surfaced online of other Lakers players hitting the practice facility in the last few weeks.

As per recent reports, LeBron James is hosting a team-building mini-camp in Las Vegas ahead of training camp. The Lakers may not have many young legs, but they have plenty of experience. If most of their roster stays healthy come playoff time, the Lakers could be the team to beat.

Edited by Bhargav