“He’s slowing down, he can’t really get by his defender no more” - Tracy McGrady believes the Philadelphia 76ers made a ‘bad trade by acquiring former MVP, cites their chemistry before the trade as a reason

Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady believes the Philadelphia 76ers may have lost their trade with the Brooklyn Nets despite receiving a former MVP. Ben Simmons hasn't played a game for the Nets, but McGrady appeared on “Club Shay Shay,” saying:

“I think Brooklyn won that trade. I think Joel (Embiid) was in such a grove, and that team was in such a grove. Yea, James Harden is a dynamic scorer and a playmaker, no doubt about that, but it seems like to me he is slowing down. He can’t really get by his defender no more.”

James Harden got off to a hot start, but has since slowed down, while Ben Simmons has yet to play for the Nets.

Before the Harden trade, Joel Embiid was playing at an MVP level. Even though his play didn’t diminish much, it did seem like the timing was off between him and Harden. Rebuilding chemistry in such a short amount of time has been difficult.

Both Embiid and Harden need the ball in their hands, but haven't had enough time to figure out how to mesh comfortably.

What is the Philadelphia 76ers' plan with James Harden?

Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid (left) and James Harden (right).

The Philadelphia 76ers gave up a massive package for Harden, sending Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Simmons and a number of draft picks to the Nets. A big reason why the Nets were looking to move Harden was that he had declined his player option, allowing him to explore his options in free agency.

Since the trade, Harden has said he will pick up his $47 million option for next season and will look to sign a long-term extension with the 76ers.

Daryl Morey, the former president of basketball operations and general manager of the Houston Rockets, is now in the same position with the 76ers. Considering their prior relationship, Harden is likely to get the contract he wants.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden with Sixers



First 4 games: Since:

27 PPG 20 PPG

59 FG% 36 FG%

50 3P% 30 3P%



He has as many turnovers as field goals in his last 5 games. James Harden with Sixers First 4 games: Since:27 PPG 20 PPG59 FG% 36 FG%50 3P% 30 3P%He has as many turnovers as field goals in his last 5 games. https://t.co/wscCqDDrym

Many people, such as McGrady, think that could end up being a mistake. Outside of Harden’s first four games with them, his other 17 have been underwhelming. He's averaged 19.7 points, 10.1 assists, and seven rebounds per game, on 36% from the field and 29% from three.

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a decision to make this offseason that will be very costly and isn't as sure of a bet as they'd originally thought.

