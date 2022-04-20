"He’s somebody who I’ve seen go at, cuss out LeBron James, Anthony Davis" - NBA insider endorses LA Lakers assistant to replace Frank Vogel

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will be playing for a new coach next season for the LA Lakers. With former head coach Frank Vogel’s unceremonious firing, LA will be doing an extensive search to replace their champion coach.

Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder and even Monty Williams have been rumored to be the LA Lakers’ primary targets to be their next bench tactician. However, the team’s front office search could end up with someone in their backyard.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes, on an episode of the Dan Patrick Show, revealed a name that has been quietly gaining momentum to replace Frank Vogel:

“Somebody that they [Lakers] can look at in-house is Phil Handy. People look at him as one of the best or arguably the best skill development coaches but he wants to be a head coach in this league. He’s somebody who I’ve seen go at, cuss out LeBron James, Anthony Davis. He has the respect of that duo.”

The LA Lakers are reportedly looking for a coach who has the “voice” and the temperament to hold the entire roster accountable. They will be looking for someone who has the respect and understanding of the team, particularly the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Phil Handy has been more visible outside of usual games this season as he normally works out with LeBron James, especially after an injury. He hardly talks during these practices when under media scrutiny. However, Handy is known for having the guts and respect of the players to demand accountability.

Cooper Halpern @CooperHalpern LeBron is testing his ankle with Assistant Coach Phil Handy LeBron is testing his ankle with Assistant Coach Phil Handy https://t.co/WCwGyv9p22

Having Phil Handy replace Vogel will be more convenient for the LA Lakers, who could have a difficult time looking for Vogel’s replacement. More than the exacting task of rebuilding LeBron James’ supporting cast, hiring a new coach could prove a bit harder after how the Lakers treated Frank Vogel.

Phil Handy could have been LeBron James and the LA Lakers’ interim coach back in January

Phil Handy was rumored to be the LA Lakers' top choice had Frank Vogel been dismissed mid-season. [Photo: Sporting News]

Had team owner Jeanie Buss decided to give the LA Lakers a new voice back in January, Phil Handy could have been the team’s interim coach. Such a move would have been somewhat shocking as one of Frank Vogel’s former assistants is Dave Fizdale, a former head coach himself.

When Vogel was sidelined due to Covid-19, it was Fizdale who manned the bench in the former’s absence. That would not have been the case had Vogel been fired mid-season as the Lakers already liked what they saw in Phil Handy.

Handy’s resume is impeccable, which would make his case a real solid one. He worked with LeBron James during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rivalry with the Golden State Warriors. Handy left the Cavs and went to the Toronto Raptors the same year the four-time MVP bolted for the Lakers. Toronto won their only franchise title that same season Handy was there.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN If the Lakers had actually followed through with firing Frank Vogel, it sounds like they would have elevated Phil Handy — not David Fizdale — to the interim head coaching job. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/1/28/2290… If the Lakers had actually followed through with firing Frank Vogel, it sounds like they would have elevated Phil Handy — not David Fizdale — to the interim head coaching job. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/1/28/2290…

From Toronto, Handy returned in time for the Bubble Tournament to once again help LeBron James to yet another title. Above everything else, the Lakers could have a guy that is unquestionably respected by James and Davis.

