“He’s all in my space... sick of that guy” - Klay Thompson on warming up together with Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson has said that he's 'sick' of the sight of Stephen Curry after the two warmed up together before the Detroit Pistons game.

Curry and Thompson, known as the 'Splash Brothers', are arguably the best shooting backcourt in NBA history. Thompson recently returned after more than two years on the sidelines, while Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter ever.

In a postgame interview after the Golden State Warriors' win over the Detroit Pistons, Thompson was asked about his pre-game routine overlapping with Curry's and whether it would be a common sight before games.

"He’s all in my space. Sick of that guy," Thompson answered before breaking into a smile.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “He’s all in my space. Sick of that guy.”



Klay on him and Steph warming up at the same time pregame 🤣 “He’s all in my space. Sick of that guy.”Klay on him and Steph warming up at the same time pregame 🤣 https://t.co/KlcpPd1LuJ

Klay Thompson added that he did not intend to overlap his warm-up with Curry. However, if fans enjoyed it, they might consider doing it more regularly. Curry is known for his elaborate pre-game routine that attracts a lot of fans whether at home or away games. Curry has been doing his pre-game routines since 2014, something that has become a ritual.

Curry's pre-game warm-up usually lasts around 20 minutes, with more than a thousand fans watching him. He does that usually 90 minutes before tip-off, and it includes three-point shots, jump shots, awkward layups and floaters with both hands, and more.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson lead Golden State Warriors to win over Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors

'The Splash Brothers' led the Golden State Warriors to a 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at the Chase Center.

Klay Thompson had a game-high 21 points, three rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. Thompson, who's still playing limited minutes, went 6 for 13 from the field, and hit three shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry finished with 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists. He went 6 for 11 from the field and 4 for 8 from the three-point range. Even though it's still too early to say, Curry could be on his way out of his slump. The two-time MVP has been struggling since last month, and that has affected his chances of winning the MVP award this season.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Jonathan Kuminga had 12 points and ten rebounds. The Warriors controlled the game, building a 34-point lead at one point. They played without Draymond Green, who is expected to be out for two weeks due to a back injury, though.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors players need to hold the fort as Green recovers from his injury. Curry will have to be a playmaker at times, while Thompson, Wiggins and the rest of the team will need to step up defensively. Green is an integral part of the Warriors, and his absence has been felt in the last five games.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game against the Pistons marked the Golden State Warriors' first of seven straight games at the Chase Center. The Warriors will welcome the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets next.

Edited by Bhargav