"He's a special young man": Mitchell Robinson's high school coach revisits his late wife's thoughts on Knicks center

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is making waves in the NBA. Known for his shot-blocking prowess and defensive capabilities, Robinson has been a pivotal figure for his team, demonstrating remarkable growth and impact on the court.

The Knicks' season may have had its ups and downs, but Robinson's stock is only rising. With an average of 11.6 rebounds per game, the Knicks have leaped into the top five in second-chance points.

Robinson's high school coach Butch Stockton recently recalled his deceased wife's prediction about the 25-year-old when they first saw him in action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stockton, who coaches the team at Chalmette High School in Louisiana, said (via Fox News):

"One thing my wife realized about Mitchell: He's a very sincere person…I'll never forget her telling me, 'Butch he's a special young man. We have to do everything we can to help him reach his potential.'"

Expand Tweet

Mitchell Robinson shares a deep bond with his high school coach. After Butch Stockton's wife Dawn died due to cancer, Robinson invited his former coach to live with him in New York. This act of kindness speaks volumes about Robinson's character and the bond between the two.

Mitchell Robinson's injury update

In a recent development, Knicks' center Mitchell Robinson is dealing with ankle inflammation. Although he has already faced several injuries in his career so far, the most recent one saw him getting ruled out of a crucial game.

As per the NBA Injury Report, Robinson will miss the game against the Raptors on Monday. Isaiah Hartenstein is a decent streamer and should start in his place.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury against Boston. This injury setback has prompted concerns about the impact on the team's performance and Robinson's recovery timeline.

Robinson's journey hasn't been without its challenges. In addition to his ankle inflammation, Robinson has also dealt with other injuries. Earlier in his career, he underwent surgery on his right thumb. Despite these challenges, Robinson has always managed to return to the court, stronger and more determined than ever.

As the Knicks navigate through this phase, the focus remains on facilitating Robinson's rehabilitation while strategizing for his eventual return to full strength. Additional insights from official sources will provide essential updates on the progression of Robinson's recovery and the team's plans for managing his absence.