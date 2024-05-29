"He's been spectacular"- Magic Johnson vouches for 3x NBA champ to get permanent job with ESPN

NBA legend Magic Johnson likes Udonis Haslem's analysis of games in the ongoing playoffs and wants him to be a permanent analyst at ESPN.

The LA Laker great took to X (formerly Twitter) to vouch for the three-time NBA champion's excellent basketball mind and how he will be solid addition to the sports network's team of NBA panelists.

Magic Johnson wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"ESPN - You definitely have an excellent team of ex-players already with Kendrick Perkins, Jay Williams, Tim Legler and JJ Redick ... but you should hire Udonis Haslem permanently!"

His posted continued:

"He's been spectacular breaking down the playoffs - from the player's game and mentality, to the x's and o's, as well as the philosophy of the game ... Udonis has done it with intelligence, charisma, and flair. And he's funny too!"

Expand Tweet

Haslem played 20 years in the NBA, all with the Miami Heat, where he won NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. He is the team's all-time leader in rebounds (5,791) and had his No. 40 jersey retired by the Heat in ceremonies held earlier this season.

Last November, he was named as the Heat's vice-presdent of basketball development while also doing analysis work for different NBA TV programs. He has a podcast as well, The OGs, which he does with fellow former Miami player Mike Miller, where they discuss various facets of NBA life both on and off the court.

Magic Johnson offers take on early Lakers exit this season

Like Udonis Haslem, Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on the going ons in the NBA through his posts on the social media platform X.

Among the most recent was his take on the early exit of the LA Lakers this season in the opening round of the playoffs at the hands of erstwhile NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Magic Johnson surmised that the Lakers already lost the season when they ended up in the play-in tournament just to earn a spot in the playoff to play against the Nuggets. He said injuries hampered the ability of the purple and gold to win more games and put themselves in a better spot in the postseason.

It was, however, a double take on his part, after initially saying it was "load management" which led to the Lakers losing many games:

"Laker Nation, I have to apologize to the Lakers organziation. It was injuries that plagued the Lakers this season, not load management."

Check out what Magic Johnson had to say below:

Expand Tweet

The Lakers finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, eighth in the Western Conference, and ended in the play-in tournament. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the tournament to secure the seventh seed.

Against Denver, the Lakers. led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, found the going tough and eventually bowed in five games, with two of their losses by way of game-winning baskets by Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.