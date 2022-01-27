"He’s still an all-world basketball player"- Steve Kerr reiterates that Stephen Curry has more to his game than just 3-point shooting

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has said that there is more to Stephen Curry's game than just three-point shooting. Despite the slump Curry is in at the moment, the 56-year-old Kerr believes the former MVP is good enough to come good soon.

Steph Curry, who was leading the MVP charts, has not had the best of form in the last month. In his last ten games, Curry is averaging 21 PPG. He has also not been impactful from beyond the arc in January. Chef Curry has only scored 29.1 % from the three-point range, which is well below his expected levels.

Nevertheless, Kerr is confident in his point guard and his abilities. Speaking on the Damon and Ratto podcast, the three-time championship-winning coach said:

“Even when Steph isn’t shooting the ball well from the outside, there’s a flow that happens. He’s still an all-world basketball player because he does so much more than shoot.”

Kerr has heaped praise on Curry for his passing prowess. In the blowout win against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry had seven assists. Although his shooting was not up to the mark, his passing made things a lot easier for his teammates. Hailing Curry's impact on the game, Kerr said:

"I just think he's been playing great; his defense has been fantastic. He's taken over more of the point guard duties with Draymond out for sure, and he has really made good decisions and moved the ball. Last night was one of our best offensive games, and he had several plays where he just got the ball in the paint, and kicked it out to wide open guys; there was a great pace and flow to the game."

Can Stephen Curry bounce back to help the Golden State Warriors to a deep postseason run?

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has cemented himself as one of the best shooters in the history of the game. He has all the accolades, and is on track to win a few more before the end of his glorious career.

The three-time NBA champion was in peak form at the start of the season, but his shooting has dipped recently. However, none of his teammates seem worried, as they have complete belief in Curry's ability to rediscover his mojo.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry asked about possible reasons for his shooting slump: “Who gives a damn about excuses?” Steph Curry asked about possible reasons for his shooting slump: “Who gives a damn about excuses?” https://t.co/lL5OIhPmjH

Stephen Curry's ability to change the complexion of game in minutes is special. He has led the Warriors to victories from very tough situations.

A legend like him can return to red-hot form quickly, and the team will need him to do that. The Warriors have 34 regular-season games left, so they will hope for Stephen Curry to start working his magic soon.

As far as championship aspirations are concerned, the team looks well-equipped to make some serious noise in the playoffs.

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala have already won it all together. This time, the Dubs also have young sensations like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II who have sizzled for the Warriors.

The team has the perfect blend of youth and experience, which should augur well for their postseason hopes. However, if they are to win the championship, the team will have to stay healthy till the Finals, as there're a lot of contending teams that have been brilliant all year.

