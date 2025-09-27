"He’s still better than Jaxson Hayes" - NBA fans abuzz over ex-Lakers Javale McGee's 32-pt explosion in overseas league

On Saturday, former LA Lakers big man Javale McGee stepped into a new chapter in his basketball career. The three-time NBA champion signed with the Illawarra Hawks in August to play in the Australian National Basketball League.McGee last played in the NBA in the 2023-24 season with the Sacramento Kings. He was a free agent in the summer of 2024, but did not sign any offer. McGee then took a two-year break from professional basketball before returning to the sport in January. He first played for the Vaqueros de Bayamón in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico before moving to Australia.On Saturday, McGee made his debut in the NBL and dominated the competition. He finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.&quot;Laker Nation&quot; podcast host, Trevor Lane, shared highlights of McGee's NBL debut on X, and fans flooded the post with praises for the former Lakers center's explosive debut.&quot;He’s still better than Jaxson Hayes today,&quot; one fan said.Shaq👑 @LeGOATBurner23LINKHe’s still better than Jaxson Hayes today&quot;Lakers not resigning him in ‘21 was a huge mistake,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Javale &gt; Jaxon,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Better than Jaxson Hayes,&quot; another fan said.Several others were not surprised by McGee's explosive debut in an overseas league.&quot;I mean he's 7 foot and in good shape a good athlete. Not surprised lol,&quot; one fan said.Cisco Kidd @ControllerLyfeLINKI mean he's 7 foot and in good shape a good athlete. Not surprised lol&quot;Not shocked at all,&quot; another fan said.How good was Javale McGee for the LA Lakers?Javale McGee started his career in the NBA in Washington after the Wizards selected him with the 18th pick of the 2008 draft. He spent his first four years with the Wizards before getting traded to the Nuggets and spending another four years in Denver.He joined the LA Lakers in 2018 as a free agent and played for the Purple and Gold for two seasons. He was an elite big man option alongside Anthony Davis and mostly came off the bench in his first season. McGee then became a starter in the 2019-20 season and played 68 games for the franchise. He was a key cog in the Lakers' championship run that season in the NBA bubble in Orlando.During his stint with the Lakers, McGee averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.