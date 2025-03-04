Things can change fast in the NBA. One day, you can average a double-double for a season and be a starter on a good team, and the other, you can be moved in a salary-dumping deal after losing your spot in the rotation.

That's the case with Jusuf Nurkic, who was recently shipped to the Charlotte Hornets after falling behind in the Phoenix Suns' pecking order.

Even so, the Bosnian big man still believes he can have a resurgence. In an interview with HoopsHype, he claimed that he was still in his prime:

“I’m still young. I just turned 30 this past summer," he said. "I feel like I’m in my prime, and I can do a lot of things. We’re in a position where we can win some games, and I want to be out there with the players trying to win games.”

Of course, it didn't take long before fans made fun of him for his comments.

"I agree. He's still BUM. So yeah in his prime," one tweeted.

“Idk what bro’s definition of prime is or what bro is smoking but I do know one thing…That brotha needs help," one fan wrote.

"Nothing wrong with that mentality, but his prime was unfortunately cut short when he got injured in 2019," another added.

"Bro never had a prime," another said with a laughing face emoji.

"So much wrong with what he said lmao," another chimed in.

"I just watched this dude play against the Warriors last night...To say he was a non-factor is an understatement," one fan laughingly said.

Jusuf Nurkic wants to prove the doubters wrong

Jusuf Nurkic might never have been a star, but he was a serviceable big man.

He averaged 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018-19 before breaking his leg, and that injury took a big toll on his game.

Nonetheless, he's looking forward to proving that he's still got plenty left in the tank in Charlotte:

"A lot. I’ve been in this league long enough. I know what the situation can be and how it’s good for the player to change the situation and have a fresh start. I have an eagerness and excitement for the game again. I can’t wait to play again on the court."

The Hornets might not have use for a veteran player at this point in their project, so he might be on his way out in the offseason. Even so, he should still have a place in the league.

