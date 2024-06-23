"He’s still one of the best bigs in the league": Al Horford's sister Anna Horford responds to NBA champion's "weird" retirement rumors

Anna Horford hit out at the "weird" rumors circulating about her elder brother Al Horford's retirement from the NBA. The 38-year-old Horford won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics earlier this month. The five-time All-Star secured his first ring in his 18th season in the league.

Horford played an important role in the Celtics' 18th NBA title. The veteran big man started most of the games in the playoffs, including the NBA Finals, as Kristaps Porzingis missed the majority of the games due to injury. Overall, Horford started 15 games for the Celtics in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

With Horford finally winning the much-coveted championship, fans have been speculating about the two-time NCAA champion's retirement, especially considering his age.

Anna Horford addressed the retirement rumors and made a definitive statement about her brother's impact, despite his age. She affirmed that Al Horford is still one of the best players in his position and reiterated that the Celtics' star will return next season.

"Rumors about Al retiring were always weird. It’d be one thing if he were a minimal bench player who came in every now & then. He started the majority of the playoffs & was crucial to the Cs success. Age doesn’t really matter when he’s still one of the best bigs in the league," Anna Horford wrote on X.

The Celtics defeated Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the NBA Finals and Al Horford played big minutes in all the five games. The 38-year-old averaged seven points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists against the Mavericks.

Horford was extremely efficient, as he shot 52% from the field, including 47.1% from the 3-point range.

Al Horford clears air around his retirement rumors

Al Horford recently quashed all rumors about his retirement. The veteran center affirmed that he will return next season and attempt to win back-to-back NBA titles.

"I have [made my decision], there’s no question about it. I don’t know why there’s speculation out there that I was retiring. I’m still playing and I’m very excited for next season," Horford told TMZ Sports, as quoted by the Boston.com.

"I think it’s us enjoying this moment right now and then we get back to work. This group is special, we have so much to offer. And, like you said, I’ve done it in the college level and I think we can do it again here," he added while talking about the prospect of Boston repeating as champions.

Al Horford is currently under contract. Next year, the 38-year-old will enter the final year of his 2-year, $19.5 million deal.