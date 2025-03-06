"He's stuck in purgatory" - Klay Thompson's dad Mychal Thompson makes shocking claim amid Mavericks injury woes

This past offseason, Klay Thompson decided to part ways with the Golden State Warriors after spending the entirety of his career with the team. When he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, the team was fresh off a run to the NBA Finals, and confident that with a veteran player like Thompson, they would be able to make another run at the NBA Finals.

Since then, however, the Mavericks' hopes of winning a title have evaporated. In addition to parting ways with Luka Doncic in a stunning move, the team has dealt with injuries to players like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and PJ Washington.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Thompson & Trudell show on ESPN Radio, Klay Thompson's father was asked about his son's thoughts on this season considering when he joined the Mavericks, the team didn't look much like their current iteration.

"He thought with Luka and Kyrie there, they had a chance to get back to the finals. Obviously, Luka left when I told him, 'Well, when AD's coming, you still got a chance to get to the finals, because AD is that good.' Then he's hurt.

"And then Gafford got hurt, then Lively got hurt. So, yeah, Klay is stuck in purgatory right now. And if they hang on to the 10th seed, that will be the story of the year in the NBA."

"Kyrie's been our rock this year," - Klay Thompson speaks candidly about what the loss of Kyrie Irving means to the Dallas Mavericks

Following the trade deadline, Kyrie Irving continued to impress for the Dallas Mavericks. While the team dealt with injuries to key players in Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, the hope was that once the team was healthy, with Irving at the helm, they could make a run at the postseason.

With Irving now out for the remainder of the season, the Mavericks' season seems to be all but over, with talk of whether or not the team should let Davis return to action.

Following Kyrie Irving's torn ACL, Klay Thompson spoke to members of the press after Dallas' loss to Milwaukee last night:

“That was really a gut punch, not just for the Dallas Mavericks but for basketball fans around the globe. Kyrie’s been our rock this year. It’s like an unfillable void he leaves so we gotta rally around him and we gotta play hard for him.

"That one hurt, though, seeing him go down like that really sucked. I know he’s going to come back stronger, but in the moment it just really sucks for everybody.”

Following Wednesday's loss, the Klay Thompson-led Mavericks will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday as the team looks to hold on to a play-in spot in the Western Conference standings.

