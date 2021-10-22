"He's talking s**t to everybody" - Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook's tenacity during LA Lakers' practice

Russell Westbrook made his debut with the LA Lakers on the NBA's opening night against the Golden State Warriors. Recording eight points, five rebounds and four assists during the game, the All-Star point guard definitely had a performance to forget.

After an unenthusiastic postgame interview following the 114-121 loss, teammates Anthony Davis and LeBron James pressed upon the importance of moving on. With his teammates supporting and encouraging him as he finds his rhythm with the team, Russell Westbrook seems to be returning to his former self.

The LA Lakers are practicing in full swing ahead of their second matchup against the Phoenix Suns and Westbrook is reportedly bringing in the intensity he is known for. Anthony Davis spoke about Russell Westbrook at the LA Lakers' practice:

"He was himself...Talking s**t to everybody and all that. He was his normal self."

Westbrook dealt with the brunt of the criticism after the Lakers' loss to the Warriors and also had to manage the massive load of expectations placed on him. But his ability to bounce back from a bad game and be himself speaks volumes about Westbrook's tenacity.

Russell Westbrook's intensity and its importance to the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley double-team Stephen Curry on opening-night

Russell Westbrook has made a career out of being one of the most intense players in the game. With an aggressive playing style featuring trash talk with opposing players, Westbrook's pace is matched by his desire to compete.

This is a very important aspect of his game. As a disciplined individual who gives his all in every environment he plays in, Westbrook's intensity forces players around him to step up to the plate.

With the LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook is expected to share floor general duties with LeBron James. While their approach to the game is similar, the pace that Westbrook plays with is very demanding.

As the Lakers plan to adjust to the superstar's style, Westbrook's early efforts at being accommodating have resulted in him over-distributing the ball. Showing signs of his former self by taking the shots he's comfortable with at practice, as described by Anthony Davis, is a good sign.

If the LA Lakers have any hopes of succeeding with Russell Westbrook, they will continue to have some initial issues with establishing chemistry. However, should that approach involve Westbrook playing the way he is known to, demanding the same kind of effort from the team will help resolve those problems a lot sooner.

