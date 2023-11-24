"He's talking about my son" - Alleged leaked audio shows Scott Foster getting personal with Chris Paul before ejecting Warriors guard

During Wednesday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, referee Scott Foster ejected Chris Paul after receiving his second technical foul. Before the ejection, the two were seen verbally arguing with each other.

The argument was later transcribed by X (formerly Twitter) user LegendZ, with Paul's last words adding more context to the incident.

"He's talking about my son," Paul said in the alleged leaked audio.

At the beginning of the disagreement, Chris Paul was arguing with Foster about a foul call with 23 seconds remaining in the first half. The foul in question was made when Foster deemed Paul to have made contact when Kevin Durant was going for a drive to the basket.

Paul then argued that he was not in the way of the offensive player, to which Scott Foster disagreed. As the argument continued, Foster gave him another technical foul, resulting in an ejection.

Later in the alleged leaked audio, Chris Paul mentions to one of the Warriors assistant coaches that Foster was talking about his son.

The Golden State Warriors lost 123-115 to the Phoenix Suns. Paul had six points (1-of-2 shooting), six assists and two rebounds.

After the game, the NBA released a pool report in which Foster explained his decision to eject the Warriors guard. According to the report, Foster said:

"He continued to complain and received a second unsportsmanlike technical foul."

Chris Paul talked about what transpired between him and Scott Foster

Following the game, Warriors guard Chris Paul talked about what happened with Scott Foster near the end of the first half, as per CBS Sports' Jack Maloney.

"It's personal," Paul said. "We had a situation some years ago, and it's personal. The league knows, everybody knows, and it's been a meeting and all that. It's a situation with my son, so yeah. I'm okay with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don't use a tech to get a point across."

"I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates," Paul added. "But, yeah, that's that."

From Paul's comments, he considers the history with Foster as "personal" as he recalls a similar situation that transpired "some years ago."

The NBA veteran has a record of 3-17 in playoff games that Foster has officiated in, which includes 13 straight losses.