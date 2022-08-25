“He’s Tim Duncan, he’s Bill Russell, he is what you want in a superstar” - Wosny Lambre says he admires Steph Curry’s selfishness, compares him to the polar opposite ways Kyrie Irving treats teammates

Amid all the drama surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry has had a quiet offseason. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has gone on vacation, taught young basketball campers, and hosted the ESPYs.

The two-time MVP brings the kind of stability and reliability that other franchises can only hope for in their superstars.

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre, on the Bill Simmons podcast, remarked on the huge difference between Irving and Curry.

“I admired Steph and the way he went about his business, but watching how he dealt with KD, I was like, this guy is the model superstar. He’s Tim Duncan, he’s Bill Russell, he is what you want in a superstar. And then watching how Kyrie dealt with having KD on his team? My god, damn!”

Eric Musselman @EricPMusselman Steve Kerr on Steph Curry & Tim Duncan's leadership. Steve Kerr on Steph Curry & Tim Duncan's leadership. https://t.co/MiXKPqJUln

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry took a step back and allowed KD to be comfortable. 'Chef Curry' allowed Durant to cook, forging a partnership that won two straight NBA titles.

When the 'Slim Reaper' decided he’s had enough of the challenges as a part of the Warriors franchise, Steph Curry closed their chapter amicably. Both have moved on, with the point guard enjoying even more success while KD has had to deal with Kyrie Irving’s off-court issues.

Justin Termine @TermineRadio Curry sacrificed a ton of big nights like this one, & perhaps at least one more MVP to welcome Durant to GS.



Had to deal with people saying he wasn't as good as KD for 3yrs when he's always been every bit as good if not better.



Most unselfish player of his stature of this era. Curry sacrificed a ton of big nights like this one, & perhaps at least one more MVP to welcome Durant to GS.Had to deal with people saying he wasn't as good as KD for 3yrs when he's always been every bit as good if not better.Most unselfish player of his stature of this era.

Basketball’s greatest shooter was the perfect teammate in the mold of Tim Duncan and Bill Russell.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's partnership started with a lot of fanfare. Despite being dubbed the best-skilled duo in NBA history, they only have one playoff series victory to show. 'Kai' has missed more games than played. He was suspended for going AWOL and refused to take the vaccine, leaving KD to carry the team.

Justin Pierce @JustinPierceTV The Brooklyn Nets have won one playoff series since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets have won one playoff series since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After everything that happened, he just had to ask the Brooklyn Nets for a maximum extension, which the team couldn’t allow themselves to give. Kyrie Irving then reportedly sought out other teams for a sign-and-trade option. Had any team decided to gamble on 'Uncle Drew', he would have left Kevin Durant hanging.

Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry’s respective careers have gone the opposite way

Since draining a dagger three over Steph Curry in the 2016 NBA Finals, 'Uncle Drew' hasn’t had much success in the NBA. The win over the Golden State Warriors was Irving’s lone championship, while Curry has added three more to the one he won in 2015.

Steph Curry has cemented his status as one of the all-time greats. He recently won his first NBA Finals MVP and could be looking to add more hardware to his collection with the way the Warriors are constructed.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry is the Finals MVP. Basically the last career checkmark for an all-time great. Steph Curry is the Finals MVP. Basically the last career checkmark for an all-time great.

Irving, on the other hand, and despite all his otherworldly skills, didn’t even make the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Team executives are also wary of acquiring him, as they never know what they’re getting from the 7x All-Star.

The Brooklyn Nets will run back the core of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant next season. KD has reportedly committed to playing for the Nets for the long haul while there’s no news on Brooklyn extending Irving’s contract.

Even if the Nets win the NBA title, teams, including Brooklyn, will still be hesitant to give 'Uncle Drew' the bag. Next season is a contract year for Irving and winning a championship will not erase years of off-court issues and unreliability.

