"He's touched by an angel, he's touched by God" - Buddy Hield makes major statement on Steph Curry after Game 3 loss

For the second straight game, the Golden State Warriors played without Steph Curry because of a hamstring injury. The Warriors are now down 2-1 after the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted them in Game 3 at the Chase Center. Buddy Hield even made a major statement about Curry following their 102-97 loss.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Hield was asked about trying to replicate Curry's production on the court. The Bahamian star admitted that there's no pressure on him to do it because no one can fill in the NBA legend's shoes. He even alluded to Curry's God-given ability to shoot the ball.
"Nobody able to cover Steph Curry at what he does," Hield said. "There's no pressure. If you coming in thinking you got to like fill his role, you're crazy. He does so much for team. ... He's touched by an angel, he's touched by God. He's blessed."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Golden State Warriors made things interesting, with the entire game close until the final five minutes. Jimmy Butler poured in 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but missed a few layups down the stretch. Draymond Green had a great game defensively but fouled out with less than five minutes left.
The Minnesota Timberwolves took advantage of it to outscore Golden State for the rest of the game, led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Jonathan Kuminga had his best performance in months, finishing with 30 points off the bench.
Steph Curry was cheering on the sidelines and looked like he wanted to come in to help his team. He suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 and has been ruled out for at least a week.
Update on Steph Curry injury
Early in the second quarter of Game 1, Steph Curry suffered a hamstring strain and was unable to finish the contest. Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but there's no timetable for his return. He is expected to be re-evaluated later this week.
However, the Golden State Warriors are being cautious with their superstar, so there's a chance he will miss Games 4 and 5, and even Game 6. It puts the Warriors in a tough position to get a win on Monday and extend the series enough for Curry to return.
The Warriors will need "Playoff Jimmy" Butler to take over and lead them to at least a win in Game 4. Draymond Green also needs to be better at managing his fouls and not focusing on the perceived bad calls made by officials. Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski and the rest should also step up when needed.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.