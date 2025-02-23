  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Garnett
  • "He's trading Anthony Edwards to the Celtics" - NBA fans hit frenzy as Kevin Garnett eyes Timberwolves front office role post-ownership shift

"He's trading Anthony Edwards to the Celtics" - NBA fans hit frenzy as Kevin Garnett eyes Timberwolves front office role post-ownership shift

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Feb 23, 2025 23:53 GMT
NCAA Football: Southern California at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Southern California at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Timberwolves front office is undergoing significant changes as Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez assume majority ownership from Glen Taylor. As part of this shift, the team is expected to bring back Kevin Garnett, arguably the best player in its history, as a front-office addition.

Ad

On Sunday via Legion Hoops' X account, reports surfaced about a potential reunion between Kevin Garnett, the all-time leading scorer in Timberwolves history, and the team's front office, sparking comments from fans all over.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Great move for Minnesota," one fan commented in support of the move.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is awesome for the Wolves," another fan added, showing his support.
"Kevin brings the energy the Wolves could use right now," a third fan shared with excitement over the move.

Some fans offered up some bold predictions following the report

"He's trading Edwards to the Celtics," one fan predicted.
Ad
"Sam Cassell, YOU are the Wolves next head coach," another fan commented.
"Bro is going to try to get (LeBron James)," a third fan added.

Kevin Garnett's role with Timberwolves uncertain

As of Sunday evening, Kevin Garnett's role within the Timberwolves' front office is uncertain. Given his lack of front office experience, the Hall of Famer isn't likely to make any basketball decisions, but could offer expertise on rotation, player personnel and other aspects of the game.

Ad

Garnett could step into a player development role for Minnesota, a common role among retired NBA players. Recently, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker, who retired during the offseason, joined the Charlotte Hornets as a player enhancement coach just one day after retiring. Walker spent eight seasons in Charlotte before returning as a coach.

This role could be perfect for someone like Kevin Garnett, giving him the opportunity to work with Anthony Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Minnesota's other young stars. He could also serve as a prospect scout, helping find draft candidates for the Timberwolves during the season.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी