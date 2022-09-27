“He’s a traitor” - Jimmy Butler sends a hysterical message to former NBA champion for leaving Miami Heat to join conference rivals 

Jimmy Butler wasn't impressed with PJ Tucker's departure from the Miami Heat this offseason. He spoke about it again on media day, telling reporters he calls the former NBA champion a "traitor." Butler said (via Brady Hawk on Twitter):

“He’s a traitor. I tell him everyday."

Tucker reunited with James Harden in Philadelphia, signing a three-year contract worth $33 million.

Tucker emerged as one of the best role players in the NBA after his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. He helped them win a championship in 2021. His ability to do the "dirty work" and guard the best player on the opposing team makes him a must-have presence on a contending roster.

PJ Tucker enjoyed a solid year with the Miami Heat and resonated with the team's culture. However, his departure has depleted the Heat's frontcourt depth for next season. Tucker joining the 76ers is something Jimmy Butler has sounded off on before as well. Butler hilariously took to Instagram, commenting on Tucker's farewell post, he said:

“F*** you and Joel Embiid. Yeah I brought him into this.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops PJ Tucker posted a heartfelt message on IG thanking Miami for his time with the Heat.



Jimmy Butler responds:

“F*** you and Joel Embiid. Yeah, I brought him into this. 🤷🏿‍♂️” PJ Tucker posted a heartfelt message on IG thanking Miami for his time with the Heat.Jimmy Butler responds:“F*** you and Joel Embiid. Yeah, I brought him into this. 🤷🏿‍♂️” https://t.co/lS6oaCGAZp

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker seemed to have built a solid relationship last season. However, both players will have to battle it out against each this season. It will be interesting to see how that matchup goes down, as Tucker is likely to guard Butler when the two meet this season.

Jimmy Butler doesn't wish to play power forward for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are short of options at the power forward position following PJ Tucker's departure. There have been rumblings that they could deploy Jimmy Butler in that role in the starting unit. However, the four-time All-Star doesn't appear to fancy playing as a power forward. Butler said:

"I could play the 4, yes if they absolutely need me to play the 4. But I’m not playing the 4."

Playing Butler at power forward could be an option, but it may not work every time, especially against bigger teams. Butler makes the most of his 6'7" frame, but that may not be the case against teams with traditional power forwards on their roster, who are 6'9" or above.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler on possibly playing the 4:



“I could play the 4, yes if they absolutely need me to play the 4. If they absolutely want me to play the 4, yes. But I’m not playing the 4,” as he laughs Jimmy Butler on possibly playing the 4:“I could play the 4, yes if they absolutely need me to play the 4. If they absolutely want me to play the 4, yes. But I’m not playing the 4,” as he laughs

The Heat already lack size, with only two players above 6'5" in their potential starting lineup this season — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Miami's best option could be to use Omer Yurtseven as the center and Adebayo at the four to help compensate for the lack of size on the frontcourt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far