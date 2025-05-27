  • home icon
"He's so tuff" - Fans react to 'The Rizzler' hitting the Rizz face with Knicks legends feat. John Starks & Larry Johnson

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 27, 2025 03:20 GMT
&quot;He
"He's so tuff" - Fans react to 'The Rizzler' hitting the Rizz face with Knicks legends feat. John Starks & Larry Johnson.

The Rizzler continues to engage fellow basketball fans with consistent New York Knicks-themed posts. Known as Christian Joseph in real life, the internet sensation usually ends his tweets with a photo of the “rizz face” or the words “bing bong.” On Monday, he created a stir by having Knicks legends Latrell Sprewell, Larry Johnson, John Starks and Raymond Felton do his signature move.

Fans promptly reacted to the photo of the former NBA players obliging Joseph with the “rizz face.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan said:

Another fan reacted:

The Rizzler is a crowd favorite at Madison Square Garden. In October 2024, he played a celebrity game with Starks and Amare Stoudemire. The Knicks, aware of his popularity, tweeted the event. It wasn't surprising he managed team legends to do the "rizz face" with him.

The New York faithful has had a good run in the 2025 NBA playoffs. They rejoiced on the streets of the Big Apple after the team eliminated the Boston Celtics in six games. The Rizzler attended Game 6 when his team punched a ticket to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the defending champs 119-81 on May 16.

The ECF has not gone as planned, but Knicks fans remain undaunted. With urging from New York royalty like The Rizzler, they have never wavered in their support of the team. The Knicks moved to within 2-1 against the Indiana Pacers following their 106-100 win on Sunday. The TikTok darling greeted fellow fans with a photo featuring legends of the franchise.

The Rizzler and Knicks fans can catch their team in Game 5 in New York

After back-to-back losses at Madison Square Garden to open the ECF, New York Knicks fans dreaded not seeing their team again. The worries went up in smoke when Jalen Brunson and Co. escaped with a 106-100 win in Game 3 on Sunday. By breaking through, the team avoided a sweep and guaranteed a return to New York for Game 5.

The nine-year-old social media star was so hyped following the win that he promptly went on X to write.

Game 5 isn’t until Thursday, but The Rizzler is already excited to see his team return to MSG. The Knicks could tie the series with a victory or step on the edge of an exit with a loss. Regardless, their fans can’t wait to see them play on their home floor again.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
