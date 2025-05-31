  • home icon
  • "He’s an uglier version of me" - Rob Gronkowski draws wild comparison to Nikola Jokic in hilarious 'dating' scenario

"He's an uglier version of me" - Rob Gronkowski draws wild comparison to Nikola Jokic in hilarious 'dating' scenario

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 31, 2025 02:32 GMT
Rob Gronkowski draws wild comparison to Nikola Jokic (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski made hilarious remarks towards Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Because of their similar mannerisms, Gronk's co-host in "Dudes on Dudes Podcast," Julian Edelman, made a comparison between the two athletes.

Rob Gronkowski agreed that he and Nikola Jokic have similarities in size and movement. However, Gronk believes that he's better-looking compared to the Serbian giant. Gronkowski made a hilarious hypothetical remark saying that if he were a girl, he'd still date Jokic despite his flawed facial features.

"I love (Nikola) Jokic," Gronkowski said. "I love that comparison. The way he moves, he's even bigger than me. But like we got similar movements. Also, the way he looks, he's got like a big nose. I got a big nose. I don't want to say this, but he's an uglier version of me. But I would still date him if I was a hot chick."
Nikola Jokic is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Natalija. Jokic married her in 2020 and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Nikola Jokic opens up about 2025 NBA Playoffs exit

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are in their offseason after losing to the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. While the Nuggets were sent home early, they were the only team who came close to beating the Thunder, forcing seven games.

Jokic expressed his thoughts on why they lost and what the Nuggets need to do to improve the roster. Despite maximizing the seven-game series against OKC, Denver lacked depth in their roster, which is why the Joker believes his team lost.

"We definitely need it," Jokic said regarding their lack of depth. "It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, longer bench, are the ones who are winning. Indiana. OKC. Minnesota."
Given Jokic's statements after their Game 7 exit, he made it seem like he has no intentions of leaving the Nuggets. However, there are still rumors speculating that the Serbian giant could play suit-up for another team next season.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
