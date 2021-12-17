"He's the most unaffected basketball player maybe of all time" - Blake Griffin on Kevin Durant's clutch play against some terrific defense by the Philadelphia 76ers

The list of Kevin Durant's admirers continues to grow. This time, it was Brooklyn Nets teammate Blake Griffin who came out showering high praise on KD.

Griffin's complimentary words for Durant came in light of the 33-year-old superstar tallying 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists during the Brooklyn Nets' 114-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Durant hit a couple of big-time buckets for Brooklyn in what was essentially a hotly contested game against Philadelphia at the Barclays Center.

With the score tied at 103, KD first pulled off a four-point play when he made a contested three-point jumper over Tobias Harris from the top of the key. This also saw the Brooklyn Nets forward make his one free throw from the charity stripe.

Then, with the Nets leading 112-105 and with 35 seconds left in the game, Durant made a fadeaway jumper over Joel Embiid that essentially sealed the contest in his team's favor.

Speaking on Durant's ability to make clutch shots despite the high-quality defense thrown at him by the Philadelphia 76ers, Blake Griffin said:

"He's the most unaffected [by defenders] basketball player maybe of all time. They've got some good defenders on that team and he obviously gets everybody's best defender every night - double-teams, whatever it is, high difficulty shots. [He] just goes over and shoots it like nobody's there. It's demoralizing as a defender because you feel like you've done everything you can. You played great defense and he still got it."

Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin combine for 51 points, 20 rebounds in Brooklyn Nets win

Besides Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin also stepped up to guide the Brooklyn Nets to their 21st win of the season.

Griffin was out of the Nets' rotation for a few weeks towards the end of November and early December. However, he has been receiving playing time in recent games because of the unavailability of several Brooklyn players.

The 32-year-old made the most of the opportunity on Thursday night. He put up 17 points and nine rebounds while knocking down a big-time triple for the Nets with just over a minute left in the game.

Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will now host the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Nets are likely to be without most of their regular starters like James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge for that matchup.

Durant and Griffin will, therefore, continue to carry the extra load if the Brooklyn Nets want to maintain their pole position in the Eastern Conference standings.

