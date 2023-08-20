“He’s, unquestionably, the guy” – Steve Kerr lauds Anthony Edwards' role on Team USA after huge comeback vs. Germany in FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA Basketball is on a high, nearing the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and Anthony Edwards is the man atop the peak. It is uncommon for coaches to anoint one singular focus point in an era of man management, but it seems Anthony Edwards has separated himself very clearly from the pack to Coach Kerr with Team USA Basketball.

The Timberwolves No.1 pick in 2020 just turned 22 and is fresh off an incredible NBA season at a personal level. Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals over 79 starts and laid claim to first-option status in a team containing Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

And it seems this alpha mentality is here to stay with Ant setting himself apart from the rest with a youthful, yet star-studded Team USA roster, too. Anthony Edwards spearheaded a comeback from 13 points against Germany to further emphasize his statement of intent, and it was then that Kerr broke into praise for his young star.

"He's unquestionably 'the guy'. I mean, he knows it, but now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it," said Kerr, describing Edwards after his 34 point showing against Germany.

Edwards isn't known to have any lack of self-confidence and his character from Hustle is relatable as a comparison to himself for most NBA fans. But such words from someone as respected as Steve Kerr only add to the hype surrounding the brilliant 22-year-old star.

"I think he's taking a leap," Kerr said about Anthony Edwards' growth

Anthony Edwards is set to take a leap according to Coach Steve Kerr

While his career so far has been fascinating, Coach Steve Kerr still feels Anthony Edwards is set to take a leap forward toward superstardom. This opinion isn't unique to Steve Kerr, even mainstream media seems to be embracing the Ant-Man MVP hype train.

Edwards has continued his impressive NBA production into Team USA, prompting such comments from Steve Kerr and media outlets. Leading the scoring for a roster comprising players like Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges is no mean feat.

Everyone seems to realize that there truly is something special brewing in Minnesota with this young phenom. If the warning signs such as the fearless poster on Yuta Watanabe were ignored, the league best take notice.

Having only five nationally televised games for the upcoming season is certainly bound to hinder Edwards' hype. But the situation surely isn't going to continue in such a vein with the Timberwolves star.

