“He’s a vet, true professional”: Anthony Davis hints standout preseason performer could be Lakers’ 5th starter 

Anthony Davis dropped some hints for LA Lakers fans concerning the team's fifth starter conundrum. The Lakers have several options but haven't decided on a starter yet. They have used multiple lineups in the preseason, so there's no clarity on which player they plan to deploy next to D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and AD.

However, there has been a standout performer for the team during these exhibition games. That is one of the Lakers' new free-agent signings, Taurean Prince. The former Minnesota Timberwolves wing has tallied 10.6 points per game across five appearances while shooting 56.3%, including 47.8% from deep.

Prince has also been excellent on defense. His 6'7" frame ensures the Lakers aren't lacking size in the wings in Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt's absence. Darvin Ham refused to address Prince's stock as the fifth starter, but Anthony Davis claimed the veteran forward is making a strong case for himself.

"He's a vet, true professional," Davis said (via Lakers beat Michael Corvo). "Shooting the basketball really well ... defender. He's been great."

Taurean Prince has worked under Darvin Ham before when the Lakers coach was an assistant under Mike Budenholzer's lead in Atlanta years ago. There's plenty of familiarity there between the two. Meanwhile, Prince has also shown that he's adaptable to any lineup. He's shown that he's a versatile defensive presence who can shoot 3s at a high volume and make them, too.

Anthony Davis will likely have to start at the 5

Anthony Davis has made it clear he isn't a fan of playing at the five. However, he may have to continue starting at the center position for the LA Lakers, especially with Taurean Prince leading the race to become the team's fifth starter.

The Lakers have continued to look lethal with AD playing the five. He has also shot consistently from deep, so the Lakers now have a five-out offense instead of the four-out-one scheme they relied on last year. The spacing has helped the team miraculously. They scored 75 in the first half of Monday's preseason contest against the Brooklyn Nets with Taurean Prince in the starting lineup.

The Lakers had a full-strength starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. They dropped 70 in the first half of that contest. The sample size is there for the Lakers to thrive with Prince in the starting lineup and Anthony Davis at the five.

With opening night only six days away, the Lakers seem to have decided on Prince as their fifth starter after deploying him in the lineups when they were at full strength.