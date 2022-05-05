“He’s a wanderer, you never know, can you really build around KD?” - Colin Cowherd says he will take 2-time MVP over Kevin Durant in his prime

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has been one of the NBA's top players throughout his career. One of the most talented scorers the game has ever seen, Durant has dazzled fans with his ability to dominate the game. Durant is a terrifying challenge for opposing teams, because of his size and ability to score from multiple levels.

After a first-round exit in the playoffs, fans are wondering if Durant's reign as one of the top players in the league is winding down. While he still has the talent to be one of the league's most dangerous players, Durant will turn 34 in September.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd said he'd take Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo over KD in comparing both in their primes.

Cowherd said he'd feel confident knowing he can build around Giannis, who turns 28 in December, for the foreseeable future, unlike Durant, who is a "wanderer."

“He’s a wanderer. You never know, can you really build around KD?” Cowherd said.

Kevin Durant looking to get Brooklyn Nets back on track

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the NBA's most dominant players. When KD is at his best, there are not many players who can go toe-to-toe with the talented forward.

Durant's exit in the first round of the playoffs will surely leave a bad taste in his mouth, and Brooklyn has the potential to be a "bounce-back" candidate next season.

After looking like one of the league's most dominant teams in the first few months, things took a turn for the worse in the new year. Durant suffered an injury and missed an extended period of time, and tensions between superstars Kyrie Irving and James Harden spiraled out of control.

Kevin Durant reflects on the Nets' season:



"I'm proud of how we just kept fighting and kept keeping the faith. Every day was trying to work toward something. You can take that away from the season" Kevin Durant reflects on the Nets' season:"I'm proud of how we just kept fighting and kept keeping the faith. Every day was trying to work toward something. You can take that away from the season" https://t.co/I9x6IXgqr4

Harden was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA's trade deadline for Ben Simmons, who has yet to make his debut, in February.

The Nets will be a team to monitor closely throughout the offseason. Meanwhile, Durant will be a player who will be more motivated than ever to remind the league of just how dangerous he can be.

Durant, a 12-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season. He had 18 double-doubles and four triple-doubles. The Nets went 36-19 in the games Durant played and were 8-18 without him.

