"He's a Warrior" - NBA fans react to Bulls reportedly shopping $20,000,000 veteran center 

Over the past year, the Chicago Bulls' roster has gone through a vast change as they've embraced a youth movement. Fans were recently buzzing online after new reports emerged regarding the front office shopping another veteran talent.

With DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine now gone, Nikola Vucevic is the lone player standing from Chicago's old core. The $20 million center is also entering the last year of his contract, making him an interesting trade target.

Vucevic has popped up in rumors before, and it seems the Bulls are still open to the idea of moving on from the veteran big man. Insider Sam Amico recently reported that Chicago plans on shopping the two-time All-Star.

Following these recent developments, fans took to social media to give their thoughts on where Vucevic might end up if he's dealt.

Numerous teams, including the LA Lakers, were tossed out by fans speculating on trades that makes sense.

𝐉𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 @Jahoops_ Hes a laker isnt he?

Jason @jason23lake Warriors

Sportcoin Network @Sportcoin1 Perfect fit for the Warriors.

Vucevic, 34, is still a highly-effective offensive center. This season for the Bulls, he averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. His contract is rather sizable, but now that it's an expiring deal, Chicago might be able to find a suitor for Vucevic.

Warriors nearly worked out a deal with the Bulls for Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline

Though the Bulls haven't been able to work out a deal for Nikola Vucevic yet, they have come close recently. Back at the deadline, they nearly shipped him out to the Western Conference.

Among the many teams that were active at this year's deadline was the Golden State Warriors. Their biggest move was acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, but reports suggest they nearly had another big addition.

When the dust settled from one of the crazier deadlines in NBA history, insider Marc Stein touched on some of the Warriors' other trade talks. They were in active discussions with the Bulls for Vucevic, but things fell apart when they couldn't agree on proper terms.

Given their recent interest, the Warriors are certainly a team to monitor when Chicago starts shopping Vucevic for them. As a center who is capable of spacing the floor, he could provide Golden State a dynamic the offense has never had. Vucevic is also a proven scorer who can help Steph Curry and Butler carry the offense.

With only one year left on his deal, Vucevic is right on track with the Warriors' current timeline. If the two sides can come to an agreement, he could potentially help the franchise secure one last title with this core.

