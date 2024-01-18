"He’s washed, free Giannis.": Khris Middleton's 2-point disaster sparks NBA Twitter roast bonanza

The Milwaukee Bucks, missing star player Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a shoulder injury, collapsed on Wednesday, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-95 after falling behind 22-2 at the start of the first quarter.

The loss for the Bucks was arguably the worst for their season. The Cavs lead throughout the game, leading by as much as 47 points. All the Cavaliers' starting lineup players had a plus-33 or greater final line.

Khris Middleton had one of his worst career games, scoring only two points on 1-of-10 shooting with two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers. This was his season-low and was a -40 net rating for the game.

Bucks and NBA fans shared their reactions to his poor performance on X, formerly Twitter, one said:

"He’s washed, free Giannis."

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

Middleton is playing in his 12th year and has been a three-time All-Star and an NBA champion. He re-signed with the Bucks for a three-year, $102 million extension this past off-season.

Middleton has been dealing with injuries since the 2022-23 season. Notably, the Bucks and their coaching staff have kept him on a minute restriction for his knee and wrist on which he had surgeries. He is averaging 14.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 5.1 apg.

Georges Niang and Cleveland Cavaliers hand Milwaukee Bucks their worst loss of the season

It was a terrible showing for a team that played way below their standard performance. Granted, the Bucks did not have Antetokounmpo, but the Cavs played without their regular starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley as well. With the win on Wednesday, they continue their streak of six games.

Georges Niang, however, was the star of Wednesday's beat down for the Cavs. He torched the Bucks, missing only one shot for the game. He scored 33 points on 93% shooting (13/4) with five rebounds and two assists.

Lillard finished the night with 17 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals. He had a net -26 for the game in 25 minutes of play. Donovan Mitchell also had a big night scoring 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists with a +37 rating.

The Bucks have two more road games following the blowout. They will travel to the league's worst Detroit Pistons 4-37 on Saturday and a rematch on Monday. They will then face the Cavs once again at home next Wednesday and Friday to try and get back from their upsetting loss, with the possible returns of Antetokounmpo, Garland and Mobley.

