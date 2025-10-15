  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • "He's the white version of LeBron James" - Ex-NBA champ breaks down Cooper Flagg taking over point guard duties on Mavericks

"He's the white version of LeBron James" - Ex-NBA champ breaks down Cooper Flagg taking over point guard duties on Mavericks

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:27 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"He's the white version of LeBron James" - Ex-NBA champ breaks down Cooper Flagg taking over point guard duties on Mavericks. [photo: Imagn]

Since the Summer League games in Las Vegas, the Dallas Mavericks have experimented with Cooper Flagg playing point guard. Mavs coach Jason Kidd expressed his satisfaction with how the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft performed. Kidd thought Flagg showed poise, versatility and maturity.

Ad

On Tuesday, Kendrick Perkins, who won the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics, responded when asked if the Mavs should let Flagg run the offense:

“I said it on draft night. He is the white version of LeBron James. When you talk about his IQ for the game, he has that. When you talk about the ability to create, defend, do all these things, Cooper Flagg has that package.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The comparisons between Flagg and James have only increased since Kidd announced his plan to let the former Duke star handle playmaking duties. The LA Lakers superstar is arguably the best point-forward in NBA history. After some initial struggles, Flagg has blossomed into that role.

For stretches in the preseason, Kidd has asked Flagg to play that role even with D’Angelo Russell on board. The rookie has been quite impactful, prompting many to urge the Dallas Mavericks to let the offense run through him.

Ad

With Russell on the roster Kidd could ease Flagg into playmaking duties. Russell is a veteran point guard who will give Kidd flexibility against certain matchups.

Cooper Flagg’s Mavericks will face LeBron James-less LA Lakers on Wednesday

Basketball fans were excited when the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks released their preseason schedules. Oct. 15 featured a matchup with multiple intriguing subplots. Besides Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis possibly playing against their former teams, the first LeBron James showdown against Cooper Flagg loomed.

Ad

The excitement went down when the Lakers announced that James would not play in the preseason due to a nerve injury. Doncic and Davis’ appearances are not guarantees, which further toned down the anticipation from fans.

The Mavericks plan to give Cooper Flagg as many opportunities as they can in the preseason. He could be available, but he would not have a chance to square off against an all-time great player whom many have compared him to.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications