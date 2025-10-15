"He's the white version of LeBron James" - Ex-NBA champ breaks down Cooper Flagg taking over point guard duties on Mavericks

Since the Summer League games in Las Vegas, the Dallas Mavericks have experimented with Cooper Flagg playing point guard. Mavs coach Jason Kidd expressed his satisfaction with how the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft performed. Kidd thought Flagg showed poise, versatility and maturity.On Tuesday, Kendrick Perkins, who won the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics, responded when asked if the Mavs should let Flagg run the offense:“I said it on draft night. He is the white version of LeBron James. When you talk about his IQ for the game, he has that. When you talk about the ability to create, defend, do all these things, Cooper Flagg has that package.”The comparisons between Flagg and James have only increased since Kidd announced his plan to let the former Duke star handle playmaking duties. The LA Lakers superstar is arguably the best point-forward in NBA history. After some initial struggles, Flagg has blossomed into that role.For stretches in the preseason, Kidd has asked Flagg to play that role even with D’Angelo Russell on board. The rookie has been quite impactful, prompting many to urge the Dallas Mavericks to let the offense run through him.With Russell on the roster Kidd could ease Flagg into playmaking duties. Russell is a veteran point guard who will give Kidd flexibility against certain matchups.Cooper Flagg’s Mavericks will face LeBron James-less LA Lakers on WednesdayBasketball fans were excited when the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks released their preseason schedules. Oct. 15 featured a matchup with multiple intriguing subplots. Besides Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis possibly playing against their former teams, the first LeBron James showdown against Cooper Flagg loomed.The excitement went down when the Lakers announced that James would not play in the preseason due to a nerve injury. Doncic and Davis’ appearances are not guarantees, which further toned down the anticipation from fans.The Mavericks plan to give Cooper Flagg as many opportunities as they can in the preseason. He could be available, but he would not have a chance to square off against an all-time great player whom many have compared him to.