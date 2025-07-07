"He’s not winning a ring in Orlando so he took the money" - NBA fans erupt to Paolo Banchero’s blockbuster $287 million Magic extension

The Orlando Magic have secured All-Star forward Paolo Banchero to a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $287 million on Monday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ad

Charania reported that the forward's contract has a player option, confirmed by his agent and former NBA player Mike Miller. This is the first for a player max extension since Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Banchero continued to improve in his third season, averaging a career-best 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Despite being limited to 46 games due to an oblique injury, he earned his second All-Star selection.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After the contract extension was posted on social media, fans revealed their thoughts.

"He knows he’s not winning a ring in Orlando so he took the money and ran," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Giving this to a dude who hasn’t made it out of the 1st round yet is INSANE😭😭😭" another fan commented.

"Will be one of the worst contracts in the league in 3 years," one fan commented.

Other fans thought that Banchero deserved his new deal with Orlando.

"100% deserved, MVP talks next year once magic win the East 🔜" someone pointed out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He deserves every penny hes the closest player we have to young LeBron in the league," a fan commented.

"Franchise player that deserves it. He gotta stop settling for so many jumpers tho. He’s too dominant in the paint," one fan said.

The Magic believe that they have a chance to contend for a championship with Paolo Banchero. This is why they wanted to secure him for the long run.

Ad

In the offseason, they've also made significant changes and additions to give the former Duke star a better shot at being competitive.

A breakdown of Paolo Banchero's rookie contract extension

The Magic secured the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, who are all signed through five years. Even the newest member of the team, Desmond Bane, is under contract until the 2028-29 season.

Ad

NBA insider Bobby Marks posted a breakdown of Banchero's new deal. In the first year, he's projected to earn $41.2 million. The following season, the star forward will earn $44.5 million and $47.8 million in the third year.

The 6-foot-10 forward will earn a salary of $51.1 million in the fourth year, and his player option in the fifth year will be $54.4 million.

Expand Tweet

The contract will have a 30% increase if he earns MVP, All-NBA or Defensive Player of the Year during the 2025-26 season. While his stats could be good enough for him to be an All-NBA player, Paolo Banchero needs to be in peak physical form to meet the 65-game requirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.