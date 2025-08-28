"He's not wrong about the Browns" - NBA fans react to LeBron James backing Shedeur Sanders' Browns

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 28, 2025 23:29 GMT
LeBron James has been a longtime supporter of the Cleveland Browns. Now that the NFL community is abuzz with predictions for the upcoming season, James has expressed optimism in his favorite team's chances.

In a clip produced by sports betting site DraftKings, the King gave his predictions for "sleeper team," Super Bowl matchup, and NFL MVP. One of these predictions involved the team that he has been rooting for.

"That's a good question because I was correct about the [Washington] Commanders being a sleeper team," James said. "They cannot be a sleeper pick after last year. So, Cleveland Browns."
James added that he was going with Lamar Jackson as MVP and that he was envisioning the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, though he wasn't quite sure about the winner of that projected matchup.

After this clip was posted Thursday on X, fans gave their take on James' prediction for sleeper team.

"If shedeur starting qb he's not wrong about the browns," one fan commented.
Though James spent his formative years in Akron, Ohio, he has a complicated relationship with Cleveland as far as his professional career goes. When LBJ left the Cavaliers in 2010 to go to the Miami Heat, the Cleveland fanbase vilified him, with some fans going so far as to burn his jersey in the streets.

James made his return to the Cavs in 2014 and delivered on his promise to bring a title to Cleveland in 2016. But, in 2018, he left the city once again to join the LA Lakers.

Still, James has gone on record to state that he is a fan of the Browns. Time will tell if they will indeed pull off a surprising ascent to the top of the standings, as he predicted.

Social media personality believes LeBron James could have been "best tight end of all time"

Once upon a time, a teenage LBJ chose between football and basketball as he contemplated his future. He ultimately chose hoops, but for years, fans have wondered how he would have fared in the NFL.

Dov Kleiman, a reputed aggregator of NFL news, went on X earlier this month to project how far James would have gone if he had chosen the gridiron instead.

Given James' extraordinary athleticism and will to win, it's not hard to imagine him reaping accolades in the NFL, just as he's done in his storied NBA career.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
