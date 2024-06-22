"He's had years to do that": NBA fans slam 'motivated' Tobias Harris with multiple teams interested in his services in free agency

NBA fans minced no words in lambasting Tobias Harris after reports of the Philadelphia 76ers forward finding a new home in free agency did the rounds. Earlier, the Dallas Mavericks were looked at as one of the potential suitors alongside the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Mavericks were one of the sides keen on adding Harris to bolster their two-way play. This would mean he would form the frontcourt alongside PJ Washington.

The fans, however, were not sold on Haynes' thoughts of a 'motivated' Harris looking to make a splash elsewhere. One of the fans replied to the tweet.

"He’s had years to do that btw and we’re still here"

More responses followed. @shanyewest15 reacted:

"Not seeing your team on this list is like winning a lottery"

@aidenlaporta was a lot more blunt.

"If he cared about proving haters wrong, he would’ve changed his style. Shot faking when you’re wide open and then dribbling AT THE DEFENDER, then picking up your dribble, was his fault. So was playing in slow motion and going up with layups on 4 guys, or playing with zero effort. All these issues could’ve been fixed on any given day"

@3issac tweeted:

"Well if that doesn’t ruin the Shanghai knights plans this summer I don’t know what does."

@actuallyjebbush suggested the Pistons were a better fit.

"He deserves to be in Detroit"

@romandontmiss didn't miss a beat.

"You’ve had 2 seasons to prove people right…"

Tobias Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per contest this past season. While he was impressive as the third-scoring option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the regular season, he fizzled in the playoffs.

Is Tobias Harris to the Dallas Mavericks a good move?

Inking Tobias Harris to a deal would provide the Dallas Mavericks with a lethal scoring option behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. His ability to be a force in the paint can take the burden off of Doncic and Dallas could also be one of the teams where Harris would thrive under a free-flowing offense. As for the 76ers, a sign-and-trade deal works for them as well.

Dallas has reached out for Tobias Harris before, and a move of this scale could make them bonafide title contenders again as this would also settle their depth with Derrick Jones Jr. moving to the bench. Harris is a knockdown shooter and a good rebounder — things the Mavs could well make use of.