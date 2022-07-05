“He said ‘I’m your OG’… I think this was great; hopefully, he takes heed” - Chris Broussard says former NBA champion wasn’t dissing Anthony Davis with his comments, says he was offering encouragement

Anthony Davis had a lukewarm campaign last season. He played only 40 games for the LA Lakers due to injuries.

He will be integral to a rebound in the upcoming season. But he has had his fair share of criticisms as his health has often been an issue. In 2020-21, the big man was only available for 36 of 72 games.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who led the Boston Celtics to the 2006 championship, recently offered advice to Davis. Analyst Chris Broussard reacted to the advice, agreeing with the 15-time All-Star. Broussard said the advice could easily have been misinterpreted if one had watched parts of the clips and not the entire message.

"A thousand percent, I agree with KG," Broussard said. "If AD just reads the quotes online, he's going to feel like KG was calling him out. But if he watches the full clip, not just parts of it, the full clip, he'll see KG was offering encouragement. KG was saying you should be an MVP in this league.

"He said, 'I'm your OG.' Like, he wasn't just dissing him. He was encouraging him to be what we all think he can be."

Broussard indicated that Garnett was being an older brother, encouraging Davis to put more effort into attaining greater heights. KG also said AD ought to compete for the MVP award this season.

Kevin Garnett believes it is Anthony Davis' turn to carry the torch

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers reacts against the Phoenix Suns on April 5 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 121-110.

On his podcast "KG Certified," Kevin Garnett talked about Anthony Davis' time with the LA Lakers. Garnett said it is time for the center to take the reins from LeBron James.

Kevin Garnett on Lakers' star Anthony Davis

"That shit killed me. He said he ain't touched the rock?! ... He can be so much better than what he is. I don't know what's around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that."Kevin Garnett on Lakers' star Anthony Davis "That shit killed me. He said he ain't touched the rock?! ... He can be so much better than what he is. I don't know what's around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that."Kevin Garnett on Lakers' star Anthony Davis 👀https://t.co/7wf5VABWG4

He advised Davis to seclude himself, get healthy and head to camp ready and better than anyone. He went on to advise the eight-time All-Star to focus on clinching the MVP award in the upcoming season.

"I'm talking to AD right now," Garnett said. "Bro, get lost, go to Hawaii somewhere, straight up and down. When you come into camp, come into camp better in shape than anybody and everybody. That's what you should be focused on. You should go for the MVP for the 2022-23 NBA season. ... I'm your OG, and that's what I think.

"It's his turn to carry the torch. ... That shit killed me. He said he ain't touched the rock?! ... He can be so much better than what he is. I don't know what's around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that."

