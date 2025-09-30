"He said that to me": Warriors' $100,000,000 star reveals Jonathan Kuminga's true feelings about returning

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gave his thoughts on Jonathan Kuminga’s commitment to the team amid a stalemate in negotiations. The Warriors and the player have struggled to find common ground on an extension throughout the summer. With just a few days left until Golden State’s first preseason game, the sides remain far apart.During the Warriors’ media day on Monday, a reporter asked Green for his thoughts on whether Jonathan Kuminga wants to be with the team. The $100 million star answered, expressing confidence in the 6-foot-7 forward’s commitment.“I think anyone should want to be in the franchise they started with. So, do I think he still wants to be here? I do think he still wants to be here,” Green said. “He said that to me, that he still wants to be here. … I know he still wants to be here.”Kuminga played 47 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. He was solid in the playoffs, recording three straight games with more than 20 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.Despite his talent, he has yet to convince Steve Kerr of his place on the team. He was beginning to establish himself before the Warriors traded for Butler last season, leading to a reduced role for Kuminga.“Both sides will be happy in the end”: Jimmy Butler on Jonathan Kuminga’s negotiations with the WarriorsDraymond Green wasn’t the only Warriors star to be questioned about the team’s situation with Jonathan Kuminga. Reporters also asked Jimmy Butler for his thoughts on the matter. He answered, expressing optimism for a resolution.“I hope it gets resolved, I know what that is like,” Butler said. “It will get handled and I know that both sides will be happy in the end. We all love JK, we all want JK to be happy, we all want this organization to be happy. So, we’re going to let JK and this organization figure it out.”Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to either reach an agreement on a new deal or sign his $7.9 million qualifying offer with the organization. Golden State will return to action Sunday, taking on the LA Lakers in its first preseason game.