"He said, 'No not at all'": Kevin Durant had no regrets on returning in 2019 NBA Finals despite Achilles tear, reveals $244,623,120 star

Heading into Game 7 of the 2024-25 NBA Finals, NBA fans were concerned about Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury. Despite that, the two-time All-Star decided to step on the court anyway, erupting for a quick nine points in seven minutes before his ill-fated injury.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast, the $244M-worth Indiana Pacers star (contract value per Spotrac) told Logan Paul that he has no regrets over how things played out, something Kevin Durant also echoed, according to Haliburton.

As he explained, he called KD to ask whether the future Hall of Famer regretted playing in the 2019 playoffs despite a calf strain.

From the sounds of things, neither regrets the decision despite how things played out:

“No. Hell no. Hell no," Haliburton said. (12:21 onwards) "I’ll be honest—I called KD after I got my MRI after Game 5. I said, ‘Bro, do you regret playing in the game you tore [your Achilles]?’ He said, ‘No, not at all.’ He said, ‘You never...’

"I was like, ‘Alright.’ Yeah, I wasn’t going to switch anyway, so I’m glad he said that. It made me feel a little bit better. But no, I don’t regret it, bro.”

Durant, of course, went on to play some remarkable basketball post-injury, despite being five years older than Haliburton when he suffered his torn Achilles.

Tyrese Haliburton details recovery from Achilles tear in NBA Finals

In addition to his revelation that he doesn't regret playing Game 7 of the 2024-25 NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton also gave insights into his rehab on Wednesday to Logan Paul on "Impaulsive."

With what he believes to be a 15-month recovery timeline in front of him, the two-time All-Star explained what his current rehab routine looks like:

"A lot of BFR, blood flow restriction," Haliburton said. (14:03nonwards) "It clamps you, then you do the workout. That's all Achilles recovery is for the most part is literally like a machine, they put it around my thigh. It kind of restricts the blood flow and then I basically hit a set of 30, raising my leg. Set of 30, then 30 second break."

Based on his estimated timeline, Haliburton believes that he will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season before then being ready for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Although the Indiana roster and the landscape of the NBA may very well look different by then, the two-time All-Star is eager to prove that he's still the same impactful player.

