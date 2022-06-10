“He saved me from LeBron James and his billions of blind witnesses” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant wrecked James’ legacy by himself, believes he saved Steph Curry’s legacy

Skip Bayless has continued to speak against LeBron James, this time thanking Kevin Durant for winning the 2017 and 2018 NBA championships.

The NBA Finals were dominated by the Golden State Warriors and James' Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018. By the end of 2016, each team had one title.

With Durant's acquisition in the 2016 offseason, the advantage tipped heavily in favor of the Warriors. In the two finals KD played, the Warriors went 8-1 against the Cavs.

Thank you, 35 @KDTrey5 Two-time Finals MVPTwo-time NBA Champion2017 All-NBA Second Team2018 NBA Community Assist Award2018 All-NBA First Team2019 All-NBA Second Team2019 NBA All-Star MVPKD left his mark on #DubNation Thank you, 35 @KDTrey5 Two-time Finals MVPTwo-time NBA Champion2017 All-NBA Second Team2018 NBA Community Assist Award 2018 All-NBA First Team2019 All-NBA Second Team2019 NBA All-Star MVPKD left his mark on #DubNation Thank you, 35 https://t.co/yxudKZCtvG

On the "Skip Bayless Show," Bayless talked about the Warriors dynasty and KD's impact. As he further delved into the topic, he said that Durant saved Steph Curry's legacy while concurrently wrecking James'.

"Kevin Durant saves Steph's legacy, and, frankly he saved me from LeBron James and his billions of blind witnesses out there, because KD himself, really by himself, he wrecked LeBron's legacy," Bayless said.

"If he hadn't said yes to Golden State, to Steph and Draymond (Green), isn't it highly possible that LeBron wins two more championships in 2017 and '18, because I think it's a done deal? And I think the Warriors knew it was a done deal.

"What if LeBron James was six-and-four in the NBA Finals right now? He'd have as many as (Michael) Jordan. My God, save me. And all I would hear is, 'Well, he's got six championships, and he went to eight straight NBA Finals.'"

After pointing out that Jordan could just as well have won eight titles if he was not "forced out" of the league, he continued:

"I shudder at the thought of LeBron having six rings right now. So, I publicly need to thank Kevin Durant for what he did. After 2018, that's when I started calling Kevin Durant the best player on the planet."

Only LeBron James has won a title since the Warriors-Cavs rivalry ended

LeBron James of the LA Lakers has 37.062 career points.

The Cavs-Warriors rivalry ended in 2018, and since then, only LeBron James has won a championship.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Four years ago today, LeBron James opened the 2018 Finals with a 51-point explosion in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.



Is his 2018 playoff run the best of his career? Four years ago today, LeBron James opened the 2018 Finals with a 51-point explosion in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.Is his 2018 playoff run the best of his career? https://t.co/5oRZVerLcu

Although Golden State reached the finals in 2019, they could not overcome Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. It is worth noting that the result of that series might have been different if Durant and Klay Thompson had not been injured.

Since then, the Warriors missed the playoffs for two seasons before currently competing in the NBA Finals, down 2-1 against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, LBJ has won another ring and Finals MVP award along with it. He joined the LA Lakers in the summer of 2018 and by 2020, won his fourth title.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via LeBron James showing off his 2020 Lakers Championship ring(via @KingJames LeBron James showing off his 2020 Lakers Championship ring 💍🔥(via @KingJames) https://t.co/ABKh0vFBan

The Lakers have not had much success in the postseason. In 2021, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, and they completely missed the playoffs this year. They also missed the playoffs in James' first season.

Durant has participated in two playoffs but has never made it past the conference semifinals. He was swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics earlier this year.

