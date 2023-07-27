"He saved us" - Ty Lue hails Russell Westbrook as the LA Clippers savior last season

Russell Westbrook was a late-season addition for the LA Clippers after he become a free agent following a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was phenomenal for the Clippers, helping the team finish fifth in the Western Conference.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue had nothing but praise for Westbrook, who he called the team's savior. An injury to Paul George late in the season meant the former MVP carried more load on offense. Kawhi Leonard was also injured two games into the postseason and Westbrook did everything he could against the Phoenix Suns.

"He's a tough dude, tough-minded," Lue said on the 'All The Smoke' podcast. "What he did for our season, him, Plumlee, Bones, and Eric Gordon, what Russ and those guys did coming in the last 20 games of the season, he saved us. PG goes down and he went to another level."

Lue added:

"I love him, we got a great relationship. I can be real with him, he can be real with me. All he wants is the truth."

In 21 regular season games for the LA Clippers, Russell Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals. Westbrook shot 48.9% from the field, including 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The 34-year-old guard was much better with the Clippers than when he was with the LA Lakers. There was also almost no pressure on him with the Clippers. It was not the same story with the Lakers as the media and fans scrutinized and blame his every move.

Westbrook was much better in the playoffs, putting up 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks in six games. His shot percentage took a dip at 41.0% but it was due to high volume from Game 3 to 6. The Clippers had no other choice but to rely on him after Kawhi Leonard was ruled out after Game 2.

Russell Westbrook re-signs with Clippers

Russell Westbrook became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. After repairing his image with the LA Clippers, many people thought that Westbrook has earned himself a nice payday this summer.

However, the Clippers managed to bring back Westbrook for a meager two-year, $7.8 million contract. The new deal has a player option for the second season, which means the former MVP has another chance for one last huge payday next year.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George also have player options for the 2024-25 season. The duo has already been linked to many trade rumors this summer but nothing has come to fruition. With their three best players possibly entering free agency next summer, it might be the last chance for the Clippers to win a championship with their current core.

