"He didn't say I wanna go #1" - Rich Paul reveals Bronny James' realistic approach ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

NBA super agent Rich Paul shared Bronny James' perspective for the upcoming draft. Fans are eager to learn which team will take a chance on the son of LeBron James. Many speculate that the prospect could be called late in the draft and become a second-round pick. Interestingly, the younger James doesn't seem to mind.

Since the older James was a top prospect when he entered the league, there are a few people who think that his son could be drafted early as well. However, most mock drafts have put him either late in the first or second round.

Founder of Klutch Sports Group and also the agent for the father-and-son tandem, Paul had a chance to talk to Bronny about his future in the league. The agent was on the "Gil's Arena" show and shared the perspective of the former USC guard on his potential NBA career.

"I sat with him in my office," Rich Paul said, "and I said to him, 'Bronny, what's important to you?' You know what he said to me?

"'Man, Rich, I just want to hear my name called.' He didn't say, 'I wanna go No. 1, No. 15, No. 30.' He just said, 'I wanna hear my name called.' That is perspective."

James' goal is to get drafted and doesn't mind which round or pick teams will use to draft him. In the latest mock draft by ESPN, the young prospect was mocked at No. 45, which belongs to the Sacramento Kings.

Former USC head coach gets honest about Bronny James

Former USC Trojans coach Andy Enfield, who's now with the SMU Mustangs, had a chance to see Bronny James' performance in college. During his freshman year, Enfield had a first-class seat on the Bronny hype train. After that lone college season, the coach shared his honest thoughts on the prospect.

"He went through a lot this year physical and mentally," Enfield said. "He's never wavered from being a great teammate and working extremely hard in practice, and you can count on him as an individual... A lot of positive things to say about who he is as a person, his character, how he buys into the team concept."

James' performance in college wasn't spectacular. The young point guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games. Many fans tend to overlook what the prospect has been able to do on the court, considering that he was hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest before his college season started.

The people around James have spoken highly of him, and it's now his turn to silence the doubters once his name gets called.

