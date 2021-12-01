“He says he’s good and is asymptomatic” – Anthony Davis gives an update on the LeBron James COVID scare

Anthony Davis has provided an update on LA Lakers teammate LeBron James.

Following the LA Lakers' 117-92 win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Davis spoke about James’ COVID-19 situation, which has now resulted in the 36-year-old being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

After the win, Anthony Davis told the media that he had spoken to LeBron James. He said:

“COVID is a scary thing, especially with all the new variants coming out. He says he's good and is asymptomatic.”

LeBron James ruled out of LA Lakers’ contest against the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James was ruled out of the LA Lakers’ revenge clash against the Sacramento Kings shortly before the game was due to begin. As per the NBA’s guidelines, a player with COVID-19 must be out for 10 days or return two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period.

James’ absence in the game against the Kings on Tuesday night meant that the Lakers superstar has now missed 12 games for the purple-and-gold franchise this season.

Although the LA Lakers got their revenge against the Sacramento Kings following last week’s triple-overtime loss, they are 5-7 without James this season.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combine for 48 points in LA Lakers’ victory against Sacramento Kings

With LeBron James ruled out before the start of the game, there was a real fear that the LA Lakers would lose another game on the road. That result was entirely plausible as the Lakers went into halftime trailing 50-59 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. However, a spirited second-half effort saw the Lakers outscore their opponents 67-33, giving them their biggest win of the season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Lakers went on a 40-8 run on the Kings 😱 Lakers went on a 40-8 run on the Kings 😱 https://t.co/UVwyi4Tgmb

Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 25 points in the second half, and Russell Westbrook dropped 15 of his 23 points in the final two quarters of the game as the LA Lakers blitzed their way past the Sacramento Kings. Malik Monk also gave the Lakers a solid contribution with 22 points off the bench.

Anthony Davis explained the LA Lakers’ stifling second-half defense that saw the Sacramento Kings limited to just 33 points in the entire second half. He said:

“Getting back in transition. Building a defensive presence. We know it was tough for them to score on us in the half court. A lot of their stuff came in transition, cross match, leaving guys open… At half-time, we had a conversation about the team that we want to be. Got to buckle down on the defensive end. We able to do that, holding them to 15 and 18, which is great defensive quarters. Great defensive dominance. We got to start games with that defensive presence.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN 'We had a conversation at halftime about the team we want to be … we have to buckle down on defense.' @AntDavis23 (25 PTS, 7 REB) on the #Lakers defensive performance against the Kings. 'We had a conversation at halftime about the team we want to be … we have to buckle down on defense.' @AntDavis23 (25 PTS, 7 REB) on the #Lakers defensive performance against the Kings. https://t.co/qKOTNM4WtY

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh