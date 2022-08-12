“He says whatever the hell that comes to his mind… Did you see 'Hustle?' He got it” - Draymond Green says he wants to see former number 1 draft pick have a new media career

Draymond Green was asked on "The Draymond Green Show" what player he would like to see join the new media. Without hesitation, Green selected Anthony Edwards, a rising star with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green said he respects Edwards' honesty and character, as the guard is not afraid to say whatever comes to mind.

“He has irrational confidence," Green said. "He says whatever the hell that comes to his mind. … Did you see 'Hustle?' Like, he got it.”

The Golden State Warriors forward has always kept an eye out for rising talent in the NBA. Green is known as a student of the game, and it's part of the reason why he has been such a valuable asset.

Although Green is one of the league's top trash talkers, he's also quick to point out players who have impressed him. That includes Edwards. In just two seasons, Edwards has cemented himself as one of the league's top young personalities. The wing has dazzled fans with his play, but his personality off the court has made him a fan favorite.

Draymond Green praises the mentality of Anthony Edwards

Draymond Green with praise for Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards

It's fascinating when a veteran NBA star gives appreciation to some of the rising stars. That's the case with Draymond Green praising young Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards.

Edwards has become one of the league's top young talents. With his eye-opening ability on the court, Edwards is part of the reason many expect the Timberwolves to make a second consecutive playoff run next season. That would be Minnesota's first time doing so since a run of eight straight appearances ended in 2004.

Not only has Edwards impressed on the court, he's also been a delight with how he carries himself off the floor, especially with the media. It's clear the 21-year-old is blossoming into a rising star, as he has the potential to turn into the face of the NBA.

Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_ This ain’t for the weak This ain’t for the weak

Last season, Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 44.1%, including 35.7% from 3-point range.

Edwards was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft after starring for one season at Georgia, where he was the Southeastern Conference Rookie of the Year. He played the antagonist, Kermit Wilts, in the Netflix movie "Hustle," which premiered in June.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein