“He was seeing 3 hoops, and chose the wrong one this time” - NBA Fans on Reddit reacts to LeBron James’ clutch miss as the LA Lakers fall further behind in the play-in race

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are now one game behind the San Antonio Spurs, who occupy 10th position in the Western Conference standings. The NBA community has been buzzing since last night's game, with many mocking the four-time champion for his role in the loss.

TV personality has always questioned LeBron's ability to close out games, particularly saying LBJ has "no clutch genes," and he was proven right last night against the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron had the opportunity to send the game into overtime but failed to convert on a three-point shot after several ball fakes.

It was an important game for both teams, with playoff ramifications, and the purple and gold brought out the big guns. Anthony Davis, who has been out of the lineup since February 14 due to a foot sprain, made his return alongside LeBron, who missed their last two games due to an ankle injury.

Unfortunately, the presence of the dynamic duo was not enough to guarantee a win for the Lakers. As a result, their hopes of reaching the playoffs continue to dwindle.

Following LeBron's incredible close to the game, fans took to Reddit to mock the Lakers, as well as express their surprise at the possibility of the Lakers missing the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to praise the Pelicans, who have done a great job in nearly securing a spot in the play-in.

Nonetheless, it is worth pointing out that LeBron and Davis had productive games on the offensive end. LeBron James finished with a game-high 38 points, while AD contributed 23 to the Lakers' 111 total.

LeBron James has a great chance of winning the scoring title despite the LA Lakers' struggles

Saying the Lakers have struggled this season is an understatement. As a group, they have been woeful, but one man has had a sensational campaign regardless.

LeBron is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1,3 steals, and 1.1 blocks despite the disaster that has been the Lakers' season. The four-time champ is on course to win the scoring title as he currently leads the race. To be eligible, LeBron has to feature in at least two of the Lakers' remaining five games and hope others in the race do not catch up to him.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a belter of the season and is closely on the heels of LeBron. In his last appearance, he registered 44 points against the Brooklyn Nets, boosting his points average to 30.1.

The NBA has released their latest scoring title tracker:1) LeBron James (30.27)2) Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.11)3) Joel Embiid (30.0) The NBA has released their latest scoring title tracker:1) LeBron James (30.27)2) Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.11)3) Joel Embiid (30.0)👀

While LeBron is pursuing the scoring title, the Lakers are already looking forward to next season. Even if they qualify for the playoffs, an early exit is nearly guaranteed given their display throughout the season.

