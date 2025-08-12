  • home icon
  • “He seems like a very good project to have”: Steph Curry puts his “amateur coaching” skills to test with LeBron James’ newfound obsession 

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 12, 2025 12:54 GMT
Stephen Curry and LeBron James could team up, but not on the basketball court - Source: Imagn

Besides being one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Steph Curry is known for his other passion. When he's not out there hooping and winning championships, he's on the golf course.

Now that fellow NBA legend LeBron James is also walking into the golfing scene and seems to be taking it seriously, Curry would gladly help him fix his golf swing.

"He's obsessed with it," Curry told Sky Sports. "He's out there a lot more than I actually thought. He'll be right out of the jump. So he gets it, which is great. But yeah, we'll definitely get out and play.

"I'm an amateur, like, swing coach. I feel like I can always, you know, help somebody else with their swing even though I probably don't know what I'm talking about. But he seems like a very good project to have, for sure."
Last month, Curry mocked James' swing, with LeBron urging him to give him some time to get his act together.

LeBron James admits he's found a new addiction

LeBron James is doing what he wants this offseason. He's finally clocked out, and while he's staying in game shape, he's also spending a lot of time on the golf course.

Rain, sleet, snow, the four-time NBA champion is out there working on his game, as he shared on social media last week:

“Addicted. I’m sorry. I know, yep, that’s it. Yep. Rain and everything,” James posted on his Instagram story.

James has been playing competitive basketball at the highest level for two decades, and he's about to enter his 23rd season in the NBA. He's already done everything in the league and could be looking to embark on a new journey and find a new passion to stay motivated.

Curry has gotten the best of him way too many times, so it would be ironic to see James get back at him by being better than him at his hobby.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
