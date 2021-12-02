“He sees LeBron’s work ethic, and he still hasn’t brought it” - Chris Broussard questions Anthony Davis’ work ethic, drive and leadership

The LA Lakers have been in the spotlight throughout the opening months of this season, as the storied franchise usually is. After having expectations as a potential title contender, the Lakers nevertheless have struggled to find their groove so far.

The Lakers (12-11) have been up and down and sit sixth in the Western Conference, althought star forward Anthony Davis has done everything in his power to carry the load on both sides of the floor. Unfortunately, his work hasn't been enough for those wondering if Davis can be the type of talent to carry the Lakers moving forward.

Wednesday on FS1's "First Things First," NBA analyst Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on why he questions if Anthony Davis can be the player the team needs him to be.

"I expected AD to take the torch from LeBron after the title. Not only did he not step up, he actually has his worst season since his rookie year. ... AD is a No. 1 talent who is really a No. 2 player."

Throughout the segment, Broussard went in depth about how the Lakers' original hope was that Anthony Davis could become the top player on this team in order to make life easier for the aging LeBron James. Broussard talked about the fact that many expected Davis to "take over" the team after the Lakers' championship in 2019-20, but that development simply hasn't happened.

"He sees LeBron's work ethic, and he still hasn't brought it."

The LA Lakers have had to deal with a serious amount of adversity. Injuries have piled up to a number of key players, including superstar forward LeBron James, who was recently put in the league's health and safety protocols for COVID. The Lakers have gone 5-7 in the 12 games James has been out of the lineup. James' absence has put the spotlight on Anthony Davis.

While Davis has produced at an impressive level on paper, the effort hasn't translated to wins, and many have been quick to wonder if the eight-time All-Star has what it takes to become the dominant presence the Lakers need right now.

When Davis was acquired in 2019, the hope was that the star forward would become the franchise's star player after LeBron James, who will be 37 next month, eventually decided to retire. James even pointed out the team was hoping to eventually play through AD, utilizing the young forward's elite ability on both sides of the floor.

So far, Davis has produced, but it's clear fans and analysts want more from the 28-year-old. Anthony Davis has averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field this season.

