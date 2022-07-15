“He sees all the naysayers… That’s just fuel for him” - Rob Pelinka says next season Anthony Davis will prove that he’s one of the best two-way players in the game, says he works quietly

Anthony Davis has been under scrutiny following his performances in recent seasons. However, LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says all of the negativity is fuel for the former NBA champion.

Since the Lakers won the championship in 2020, AD has been accused of losing interest in competing. His game did not reflect the same hunger he had during his first year with the franchise.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” https://t.co/LVmDZ3BB6s

While many fans argue about his lack of aggression, the All-Star forward has also endured several injuries. Davis has played in only 76 out of 154 possible games due to injuries.

The big man likely opted to be more cautious on the hardwood to avoid getting hurt. Unfortunately, that has not worked well, mainly for his lower body.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pelinka was asked about the progress Davis is making, and he said:

"AD works quietly. He doesn't put it on Instagram, the sweat videos. I know he's been running the sand dunes. I think he's getting in the boxing ring and doing some reps there. Just really trying to do all he can to come in to camp in incredible shape.

"He sees all the naysayers and all the people saying, 'Can he stay healthy for a full season.' That's just fuel for him, to have a big year. He's a top three two-way player in our game when he's healthy and playing at that level.

"That's who we traded for and I fully expect that's who he will be for the Lakers next year."

The Lakers seem excited about the upcoming season, even though they are still hopeful of acquiring additional talent. Kyrie Irving is reportedly at the top of that list, but they are yet to finalize trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets.

Can the LA Lakers win another title with Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers splits the defense of Davon Reed #9 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

The Lakers won the title in Davis' first season with the organization, but have struggled to replicate that form since. They were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 playoffs first-round and missed the event completely last year.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have a great chance of contesting if Davis stays healthy. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Lakers are a threat with AD and LeBron James healthy.

Due to the role he played in the Lakers' failure last season, fans have been very critical of him. When he mentioned that he had not touched a ball since April 5, the was ridiculed.

AD is averaging 24.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks during his time with the Lakers. He has proven to be a two-way threat, and only now has to remind the NBA community how dominant he can be.

Meanwhile, James has shown support and confidence in Anthony Davis and cannot wait for the three-time block champion to remind everyone how good he is.

