"He is sending a message not only to the Lakers and Rob Pelinka to say, 'Hey, let's improve this roster'" - Kendrick Perkins decodes LeBron James' comments on 'The Shop' about team culture

LeBron James is expecting the Lakers front office to overhaul their roster. However, no reinforcements have arrived due to the Lakers' three max contracts.

On ESPN's "First Take," Kendrick Perkins spoke of James' comments on "The Shop" as a signal to the front office. James wants them to make the necessary changes to their roster to return them to championship contention.

"It's July, we are talking about a guy entering Year 20, he is sending a message not only to the Lakers and Rob Pelinka to say, 'Hey, let's improve this roster, I don't have time to waste,' he is talking to Anthony Davis, he's talking to Russell Westbrook," Perkins said.

Perkins believes this is an indirect message to Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to prepare for the season.

"Because if they don't make moves, now all of a sudden, you have some what a Big 3 and LeBron is saying, 'Damn it, I'm going to come in and do my part, AD, I need you to work on your body and be healthy.

"Russell Westbrook, I need you to work on your game and come in and learn how to play without the ball in your hands and be more efficient. So, is he sending a message to the Lakers and his teammates? Hell, yeah, he was,'" Perkins concluded.

Conflict between LeBron James and the Lakers management

James and Rob Pelinka during the championship win in the bubble

The Lakers underperformed last season. While the expectations included title contention, they failed to make the play-in tournament. LeBron James was reportedly unhappy after Rob Pelinka did not make any moves at the trade deadline.

King James played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook last summer. The front office preferred to pursue Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. They yielded to James' demands, but the move did not produce the expected results.

Most PPG in 19th season:



29.7 — LeBron James

14.6 — Kareem-Abdul Jabbar



That gap is bigger than Kareem and 0. LeBron has lapped the field.

This has led to the Lakers declining LeBron James' demands. Pelinka and Jeanie Buss do not plan to use draft capital to acquire superstars. This plan is one of the primary stumbling blocks for a Kyrie Irving trade.

LeBron James and Rich Paul also threatened to walk away from the Lakers and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. Klutch Sports Group, run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to influence the franchise. The group has encouraged the signing of players represented by the agency.

The Lakers and James will need to get on the same page once to challenge for the championship this season.

